Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 36 15 .706 _ Toronto 30 20 .600 5½ Tampa Bay 30 21 .588 6 Boston 24 27 .471 12 Baltimore 22 31 .415 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 23 .566 _ Cleveland 22 24 .478 4½ Chicago 23 26 .469 5 Detroit 21 30 .412 8 Kansas City 16 33 .327 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647 _ Los Angeles 27 25 .519 6½ Texas 24 26 .480 8½ Seattle 22 29 .431 11 Oakland 20 33 .377 14 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 35 18 .660 _ Atlanta 25 27 .481 9½ Philadelphia 22 29 .431 12 Miami 21 28 .429 12 Washington 18 35 .340 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 20 .623 _ St. Louis 29 22 .569 3 Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 9 Chicago 22 29 .431 10 Cincinnati 18 32 .360 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 34 17 .667 _ San Diego 30 21 .588 4 San Francisco 27 23 .540 6½ Arizona 25 27 .481 9½ Colorado 23 28 .451 11 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0 Houston 5, Oakland 4 Detroit 5, Minnesota 0 Boston 7, Cincinnati 1 Baltimore 9, Seattle 2 Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1 Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3 N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (González 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0 Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game Atlanta 6, Arizona 0 Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5 Boston 7, Cincinnati 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, San Francisco 0 Cincinnati 8, Washington 1 Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4 Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5 Atlanta 13, Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4), 2:20 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 5-4) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 5-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-2), 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 6-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700 — Connecticut 7 3 .700 — Atlanta 6 3 .667 ½ Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Indiana 3 9 .250 5 New York 2 7 .222 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 2 .818 — Seattle 5 3 .625 2½ Dallas 5 4 .556 3 Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4 Phoenix 2 7 .222 6 Minnesota 2 8 .200 6½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
New York 87, Indiana 74 Atlanta 84, Minnesota 76
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90
Friday’s Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m. Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
College SoftballNCAA Division I World Series GlanceAt OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame ComplexOklahoma CityAll Times EDTDouble Elimination; x-if necessaryThursday, June 2
Game 1 — Texas 7, UCLA 2 Game 2 — Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings Game 3 — Florida 7, Oregon St. 1 Game 4 — Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2
Friday, June 3
Game 5 — UCLA vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. ESPN2 Game 6 — Oregon St. vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Saturday, June 4
Game 7 — Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ABC Game 8 — Florida vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, June 5
Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. ABC Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Monday, June 6
Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN x-Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN Game 13 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Championship Series(Best-of-3)Wednesday, June 8
Game 1 — TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Game 2 — TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Firday, June 10
x-Game 3 — TBD, 8:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jhonathan Diaz from Salt Lake (PCL). Assigned RHP Mike Mayers outright to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Estevan Florial to be the 27th man for a doubleheader. Optioned RHP David McKay to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Returned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Riley O’Brien outright to Tacoma (PCL). TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Yohanse Morel from Kansas City in exchange for RHP Albert Abreu. Assigned RHP Yohanse Morel to Hickory (SAL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of and activated RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHP Robert Gsellman outright to Iowa (IL). COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Michael Grove to Oklahoma City. Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry. Placed OF Kevin Pillar on the IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHP Zach Pop to Jacksonville (IL). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Omar Narvaez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Alex Hall from Wisconsin (MWL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RF Momar Mazara from El Paso (PCL). Assigned 2B Robinson Cano to El Paso but Cano elected free agency.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Rashaad Coward. Signed WR Cameron Batson. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Tyler Linderbaum to a four-year contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Announced QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Christian Harris to a four-year contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Jonathan Bullard. Waived/injured DE Kenny Willekes. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed S Malcom Jenkins on the reserve/retired list. Released LB Sharif Finch. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tuzar Skipper. Placed DE Stephon Tuitt on the reserve/retired list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced C Alex Mack is retiring. Signed DE Drake Jackson to a four-year contract and agreed to terms with CB Samuel Womack. Announced RB Frank Gore signed a one-day contract to retire from San Francisco.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
NORTH CAROLINA FC — Announced MF Raheem Somersall has been named to the St. Kitts & Nevis National Team roster for two upcoming Concacaf Nations League round one matches and F Oalex Anderson has been named to the St. Vincent & the Grenadines National Team roster for four upcoming Concacaf Nations League round one matches. ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Mason Stajduhar to a new, three-year contract through 2025 with a Club option in 2026, with the contract beginning in January 2023. REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired MF Diego Luna from USL Championship side El Paso and signed him through the 2024 Major League Soccer season, with Club options for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $50,000 of 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the Homegrown Priority to M Diego Luna and will receive additional allocation money if certain performance metrics are met.
COLLEGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.