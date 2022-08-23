LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior forward Rylee Donaldson is off to a hot start in 2022 after leading the Patriot League in goals a year ago, and on Monday she captured the league’s first Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.
Donaldson opened the new campaign with a pair of goals in a 4-1 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Thursday. She needed only 12 minutes to tally the team’s first goal of the season, knocking in a cross from Henna Andican at the back post. Early in the second half, Donaldson scored on a breakaway to cap Bucknell’s four-goal onslaught, as the Bison piled up their most goals in a season opener in 20 years.
It was Donaldson’s second career brace. She also scored a pair in a 4-2 home win over Navy last season.
Donaldson found the back of the net again on Sunday against Mount St. Mary’s at Emmitt Field, however that one won’t go on the official record. All alone in the center of the area, Donaldson buried Hannah Stuck’s centering feed to give Bucknell a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute, but the game was called at halftime when heavy thunderstorms came through.
Donaldson, who was the 2021 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and 2022 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, captured Player of the Week honors for the first time.
Bucknell is now set to hit the road for the first time in 2022 with a trip to Colorado. The Bison visit Colorado College on Friday and Air Force on Sunday.
Lycoming men's soccer team fourth in MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches Poll
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College men’s soccer team was selected to finish fourth in the 2022 MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches Poll, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Stevens (63), the defending MAC Champions, ranked first with seven first-place votes from the opposing coaches in the conference, followed by Misericordia (55), with the two other first-place votes. Arcadia (47) placed third ahead of the Warriors (40), who edged out King’s (Pa.) (37), to finish off the top of the poll. Wilkes (33), DeSales (26), FDU-Florham (14), and Delaware Valley (9) rounded it out.
The Warriors finished the 2021 season with a 7-8-3 record and 3-5 in the MAC Freedom, falling a game shy of reaching the MAC Freedom Championship, just the second time in eight full seasons the team failed to make the postseason under 10th-year head coach Nate Gibboney.
The Warriors return six starters and three all-conference performers in senior defender Brayden Wise (Baltimore, Md./Archbishop Curley), junior midfielder Dylan Sloan (Essex, Md./Archbishop Curley), and junior midfielder Joe Bamfo (Lake Grove, N.Y./Connetquot).
Wise, who started all 18 games, was a First Team All-MAC Freedom selection and First Team United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV selection, serving as the core of the defense for the Warriors and helping them to eight shutouts. Sloan, with 17 games started, finished the season as the team’s assist leader with five assists, finishing fifth in the conference, and was a Second Team All-MAC Freedom selection. Bamfo started all 18 games as well last season and led the team with four goals and was an Honorable Mention All-MAC Freedom selection.
Junior goalkeeper Nick Wilke closed last season with three shutouts, notching a 1.31 goals against average and a .768 save percentage.
The Warriors open the season Sept. 1 against Mount St. Mary at 7 p.m. in Newburgh, N.Y.
Clifford tabbed to Manning Award Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt senior Sean Clifford was named to the Manning Award watch list on Monday. Clifford is one of 30 quarterbacks on the watch list The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation.
Clifford (6-2, 212) has also been named to the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists.
Clifford has played in 38 career games, making 33 starts, and he is one of three Penn State players to reach 8,000 yards of total offense and one of three PSU quarterbacks to eclipse 7,500 career passing yards.
The senior quarterback sits as the current all-time leader at Penn State in completion percentage (.603), and he ranks second at PSU in career passing touchdowns (62), third in passing yardage (7,839), completions (607) and passing efficiency (141.2), fourth in attempts (1,006), tied for seventh in yards per passing attempt (7.8), eighth in lowest interception percentage (2.49), and 10th in touchdown pass percentage (6.16) and wins as a starting quarterback (21).
The Manning Award, in its 19th year, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media, as well as each of the Mannings. It is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl and playoff performances.
QB Mayfield starting for Panthers in Week 1 against Browns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are turning to quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead their offense.
Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that Mayfield will start Carolina's Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns — a decision that had been anticipated for several weeks.
Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.
“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”
Mayfield was known as a fiery competitor during his four years with the Browns and said Monday the chip on his shoulder “is back.”
“I feel extremely healthy, so I'm ready to go," Mayfield said. “I'm loving football again and a fresh start is great for everyone every once in a while. I am just going to take this opportunity and make the most of it and not take it for granted.”
Rhule said he's been impressed with how quickly Mayfield has picked up new coordinator Ben McAdoo's offense after joining the team on July 6.
“It's not easy what he did — between the verbiage and the checks and all of the options that we give him. We think he's a really smart guy,” Rhule said. "As he stays in the offense he will grow and grow and grow and get better and better and better."
Both Mayfield and Darnold came into the league as the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2018 draft, but Mayfield has enjoyed more success.
Mayfield is 29-30 as an NFL starter with 92 touchdown passes and 56 interceptions; Darnold is 17-32 as a starter with 54 TD passes and 52 INTs.
Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020 and a first-round playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday.
Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off a state highway and struck a tree in the small town of Riley, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the university’s Terre Haute campus. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the vehicle was on fire when deputies arrived and that the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s department didn't say who was driving or release additional details about the circumstances of the crash.
Those killed were identified as Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio, in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.
Eubanks was a freshman linebacker who went to Warren Township High School, and VanHooser was a freshman defensive back who went to Lakota East. Musili was a sophomore who became an Indiana State student this year and wasn't on the football team, the school said.
Those injured were Omarian Dixon, 20, of Lafayette, Indiana, a redshirt freshman running back; and John Moore, 19, of Wheaton, Illinois, a redshirt freshman linebacker.
University President Deborah J. Curtis called the crash a tragedy and said “the Sycamore family is mourning.”
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Gary Gaines, coach of 'Friday Night Lights' fame, dead at 73
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73.
Gaines' family said in a statement the former coach died Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career, but was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful program at Odessa Permian. Gaines returned to Permian later in his career.
His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger's bestselling book, which portrayed a program and school that favored football over academics and attributed racist comments to assistant coaches.
Gaines, who was played by Billy Bob Thornton in the 2004 movie, said he never read the book and felt betrayed by Bissinger after the author spent the entire 1988 season with the team.
The book, which portrayed Gaines as a compassionate coach caught in the win-at-all-costs culture of a high school program in football-crazed Texas, also was turned into a TV series.
Permian lost in the state semifinals in 1988, a season that included the loss of star running back James “Boobie” Miles to a knee injury during a preseason scrimmage. Miles' character played a prominent role in the movie.
The book described scenes of “for sale” signs being placed in the front yard of Gaines' home. His record from 1986-89 was 47-6-1.
Gaines led Permian to the fifth of the program's six state championships with a perfect season in 1989, then left to become an assistant coach at Texas Tech.
He later coached two of Permian's rivals, Abilene High and San Angelo Central, before returning to college as the coach at Abilene Christian. Another four-year run as Permian's coach started in 2009, and Gaines also was a school district athletic director in Odessa and Lubbock.
“I just can’t find the words to pay respects,” retired coach Ron King, a former Permian assistant, told the Odessa American. “It’s a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored.”
