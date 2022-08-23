LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior forward Rylee Donaldson is off to a hot start in 2022 after leading the Patriot League in goals a year ago, and on Monday she captured the league’s first Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season. 

Donaldson opened the new campaign with a pair of goals in a 4-1 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Thursday. She needed only 12 minutes to tally the team’s first goal of the season, knocking in a cross from Henna Andican at the back post. Early in the second half, Donaldson scored on a breakaway to cap Bucknell’s four-goal onslaught, as the Bison piled up their most goals in a season opener in 20 years.

