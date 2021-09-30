DANVILLE — Coming off a lopsided loss to Hughesville, the schedule gets no easier for Warrior Run as it hosts Central Mountain Saturday at Danville.
Central Mountain’s lone loss this season is an overtime decision at Williamsport. The Wildcats (4-1, 3-1 HAC-I) are coming off a 29-20 win over previously unbeaten Milton in Mill Hall.
Warrior Run (0-4, 0-1 HAC-III) is coming a 46-7 loss to Hughesville. The Defenders racked up 15 penalties in that loss, for nearly 140 yards. The Defenders also fumbled five times and threw four interceptions.
If the Defenders want to keep it close, they will have to clean up the penalties, while finding some efficiency on offense. Defensively, Warrior Run will have to hold a Wildcats’ offense that racked up an impressive 271 yards on the ground in a win over Milton.
Next week, Warrior Run visits Northwest while Central Mountain hosts Selinsgrove.
