LEWISBURG — Sean Kelly entered the fall season knowing he was going to play golf, regardless what may happen with the PIAA and scholastic seasons.
"Going into the season, I was going to play individual tournaments," he said.
Once the uncertainty was quelled, and the PIAA signed off on fall sports, Kelly wanted to see steady progression over last year's results. He got it, and more.
The Lewisburg junior fired a 4-over 75 and finished two strokes clear of second-place finisher Jullian Krainak, of Midd-West, to take the District 4 title last week at Eagles Mere Country Club. His performance topped last year's second-place finish (78).
"I expected to play better than last year," said Kelly. "The good rounds last year look better this year. The 2-under at Williamsport on the front and the 1-under on the back at Eagles Mere looked better."
Last week, Kelly started par, par, par.
"I knew I had a good shot after that start," he said. "I made a few bogeys, four and seven, and birdied eight. It's hard not to get angry after that, but I knew I couldn't do that."
His poise led to a 1-under on the back nine, including a birdie on 13.
Mahoney, who finished third at districts with a 79, is excited about the opportunity to play in the state tournament. He and Kelly joined teammates Joel Myers, Collin Starr and Will Gronlund in the state tournament subregional Thursday.
Now it's on to individual play.
"I think it's a pretty big deal," Mahoney said of the opportunity. "You put in the time and effort and you're rewarded. I think I can do well at states. I know Sean will do well. I'm excited, it's going to be a good experience."
