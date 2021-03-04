National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 12 .667 — Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ Boston 18 17 .514 5½ New York 18 18 .500 6 Toronto 17 18 .486 6½
W L Pct GB Charlotte 17 18 .486 — Miami 17 18 .486 — Atlanta 16 20 .444 1½ Washington 13 20 .394 3 Orlando 13 23 .361 4½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 21 14 .600 — Indiana 16 18 .471 4½ Chicago 16 18 .471 4½ Cleveland 14 22 .389 7½ Detroit 10 25 .286 11
W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 13 .581 — Dallas 18 16 .529 1½ Memphis 16 15 .516 2 New Orleans 15 20 .429 5 Houston 11 23 .324 8½
W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Portland 20 14 .588 6 Denver 20 15 .571 6½ Oklahoma City 14 21 .400 12½ Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
W L Pct GB Phoenix 23 11 .676 — L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 ½ L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 ½ Golden State 19 17 .528 5 Sacramento 14 21 .400 9½
Indiana 114, Cleveland 111 Detroit 129, Toronto 105 Philadelphia 131, Utah 123, OT Brooklyn 132, Houston 114 Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102 Atlanta 115, Orlando 112 Chicago 128, New Orleans 124 Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78 Portland 108, Golden State 106 Sacramento 123, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Indiana, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled. Saturday’s Games No games scheduled.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70 N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50 Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52 Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59 Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67 N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54 New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54 Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39 Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60 Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78 Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68 Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82 Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41 St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73 Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48 Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54 Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59 San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77 Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 24 18 4 2 38 87 56 Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59 Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78 Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61 Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Washington 2, Boston 1, SO Toronto 6, Edmonton 1 St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2 Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2 Vegas 5, Minnesota 1 Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Friday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 69, Lehigh 58 Penn St. 84, Minnesota 65 St. John’s 81, Providence 67 Syracuse 64, Clemson 54 UConn 69, Seton Hall 58 Villanova 72, Creighton 60 Wagner 64, Merrimack 59 SOUTH Florida A&M 65, NC Central 58 Florida St. 93, Boston College 64 George Washington 53, Fordham 49 Louisiana Tech 99, Our Lady of the Lake 66 Missouri 72, Florida 70 New Orleans 92, Northwestern St. 83 Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 66 Wichita St. 78, Tulane 70 MIDWEST Belmont 78, SIU-Edwardsville 61 Morehead St. 61, SE Missouri 54 NC State 80, Notre Dame 69 Northwestern 60, Maryland 55 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 63, Stephen F. Austin 61 Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 71 Houston Baptist 72, Incarnate Word 67 Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M 57 Sam Houston St. 84, Texas A&M-CC 61 FAR WEST Colorado St. 87, New Mexico 73 Idaho St. 68, E. Washington 63 Oregon 82, UCLA 74 Oregon St. 75, Utah 70 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 62 Southern Cal 79, Stanford 42
Women’s college basketball
EAST Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 70 SOUTH Belmont 54, Austin Peay 50 Boston College 67, Pittsburgh 56 Campbell 52, UNC-Asheville 51 Florida 69, Auburn 62 New Orleans 65, Northwestern St. 48 Nicholls 71, McNeese St. 68 Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 64 Presbyterian 67, Winthrop 50 UT Martin 65, E. Illinois 56 MIDWEST Akron 71, Ohio 67 Bowling Green 82, Kent St. 65 Cent. Michigan 87, Ball St. 81, 2OT Indiana 89, Iowa 80 Iowa St. 83, Kansas 53 N. Illinois 75, E. Michigan 66 Toledo 82, W. Michigan 73 West Virginia 72, Kansas St. 64 SOUTHWEST Cent. Arkansas 44, SE Louisiana 43 Incarnate Word 68, Houston Baptist 59 Sam Houston St. 64, Texas A&M-CC 47 Stephen F. Austin 82, Abilene Christian 55 Utah Valley 67, Tarleton St. 54 FAR WEST Montana St. 61, Sacramento St. 57 N. Colorado 84, Weber St. 60 Nevada 59, Air Force 56 Oregon St. 71, California 63 S. Utah 58, Portland St. 51 Southern Cal 71, Arizona St. 65 Washington 68, Colorado 54 Washington St. 57, Utah 48
Transactions
Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Gary Kendall manager, Kennie Steenstra pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Malcom Holland development coach, Chris Poole athletic trainer and Trey Weidman strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Ryan Fuller hitting coach, Jeff Kunkel fundamentals coach, Marty Brinker athletic coach and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach and Adam Sparks athletic trainer for Aberdeen (High-A East); Dave Anderson manager, Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Patrick Jones hitting coach, Matt Packer fundamentals coach, David Barry development coach, Gary Smith athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Kevin Bradshaw and Alan Mills managers, Adam Bleday and Joe Haumacher pitching coaches, Branden Becker and Anthony Villa hitting coaches, Christian Frias and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Adam Schuck development coach, Aliks Lorie athletic trainer and Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League staff. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Aaron Boone to take immediate leave of absence for medical reasons and named Carlos Mendoza acting manager. National League MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Glo Gonzalez on a minor league contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE J.J. Watt. CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Alex Bars, TE J.P. Holtz, RB Ryan Nall and LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods to contract extensions. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Clark Harris and CB Jalen Davis to one-year contract extensions. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract extension. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed S J.T. Gray to a two-year contract extension. Released TEs Jared Cook and Josh Hill. NEW YORK JETS — Released DE Henry Anderson. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from Houston. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released LB Thomas Davis. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined Carolina F Nino Niederreiter for interference in a March 2 game against Nashville. CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Dominik Simon. DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Valtteri Filppula. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips and C Drake Rymsha from Ontario (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Cameron Hillis to Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Mason Geertsen. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). American Hockey League HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released G Dylan Garand from his standard player contract (SPC). IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Josh Maser from Allen (ECHL) loan. PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Andrew Peski from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Jared Bethune and Scott Conway from their standard player contracts (SPC). Activated D Nolan Kneen and F Jesse Mychan from the reserve list and F Zane Franklin from the commissioners exempt list. INDY FUEL — Activated F Mathew Thompson form injured reserve and F Spencer Watson from the reserve list. Placed Fs David Broll and Michael McNicholas on the reserve list. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Trevor Gorsuch. Signed D Jacob Friend to the active roster. Activated D Chase Harrison and F Brandon Gignac from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Jacob Friend and F Matt Marquardt on the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Luc Brown. Signed F Anthony Repaci to the active roster. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Hunter Shepard form injured reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Florida (ECHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Brad Drobot from injured reserve and D Matt Foley from the reserve list. Placed F Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Zan Kolmanic on loan from Slovenia and MF Sebastian Berhalter on loan from Columbus Crew for this season. COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Oliver Larraz to a two-year contract and F Darrn Yapi to a five-year contract. COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Marlon Hairston. United Soccer League LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Victor Valdez.
Soccer
Champions League (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 16 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2 Wednesday, Feb. 17 Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2 Second leg Tuesday, March 9 Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.
