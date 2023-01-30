College
Men's cross country
Bloomsburg's Caden Dufrene earns academic honor
NEW ORLEANS - Bloomsburg's men's cross country team picked up an All-Academic Team award last week and three individuals received All-Academic awards by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Warrior Run High School graduate Caden Dufrene was named to the team for the Huskies. The awards are given to athletes with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and finished in the top top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet. Dufrene also helped Bloomsburg finish with a team GPA of 3.27 and earn an All-Academic Team award. To qualify for the award, teams must have at least a team GPA of 3.0 and compile a team score at their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.
Men's track and field
Saturday
Lock Haven at Bucknell Bison Open
Note: For the Bald Eagles at the Bucknell meet, Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter opened the day with a PSAC mark in the mile. Walter was 13th with a time of 4:28.06. In addition, Walter was second at 1,000 meters with a time of 2:39.46.
Wrestling
Seven Nittany Lions Compete at Lock Haven’s Mat-Town II Open
UNIVERSITY PARK – Seven members of Penn State's team competed at the Mat-Town II Open on Sunday in LHU’s Thomas Field House. Penn State came away with four place winners. Karl Shindeldecker picked up a third-place finish at 125. The freshmen went 4-1 with a technical fall and a major during his run to third. Jack Kelly advanced to the semifinals at 174 before losing his first bout. He then won two more bouts to place third. He ended the day with a 4-1 record, including two pins and a major.
Brian Borden advanced to the semifinals at 165 before dropping a match to a non-collegiate opponent (does not count on record). He ended the tournament with a 4-1 overall mark, including a pin, to place fourth. Levko Higgins went 2-1 with a pin at 197 and finished tied for fifth. Imran Heard went 2-2 with a major at 149. Timothy Levin also competed at 141 and Eddie Smith competed at 197.
Saturday
Lycoming comes back to down King’s, 27-21
Notes: Down by 12 after two matches and by six after eight, the Warriors came back twice in a Middle Atlantic Conference dual with King’s, finishing off a 27-21 win with a pair of pins at McGrane Gymnasium. King’s (3-4 overall) used a nine points in the 174 and 184 matches to take a 21-15 lead, but the Warriors (8-5) clinched their ninth-straight winning season as eighth-ranked junior Gable Crebs pinned Rich Fronheiser in 1:37 to tie the meet and fourth-ranked senior Connor Fulmer pinned Jacob Feese in 49 seconds, his 15th of the season, which is ranked tied for sixth in Division III, to give the Warriors the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.