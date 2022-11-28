UNIVERSITY PARK — The No. 8-ranked Penn State football team defeated Michigan State, 35-16, Saturday afternoon in the Nittany Lions’ Senior Day game. Penn State is now 17-10 in the Land Grant Trophy series with the Spartans.
Penn State’s defense allowed just eight yards on the ground in the first half to help the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) take a 14-3 lead into the locker room. Abdul Carter and Ji’Ayir Brown led the defense with seven tackles each. Penn State’s defensive unit also recovered two fumbles, broke up 10 passes and recorded three sacks in the game.
The Nittany Lions held the edge in the run game, outgaining the Spartans 160 to 25 on the ground, with the freshman duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton leading the way. Allen tied his career high with 21 carries for 82 yards. Singleton set a career best with 17 attempts, for 78 yards. In his final game in Beaver Stadium, Sean Clifford went 19-for-24 for 202 yards and career-high-tying four touchdowns to guide Penn State to the victory.
The tight ends for the Nittany Lions hauled in three touchdowns in the contest. Following a fumble recovery on special teams, Tyler Warren brought in a score in the third quarter following two in the first half by Theo Johnson.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith posted a season-best performance with five catches for 82 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. He became the first receiver in program history to throw and receive a touchdown pass in a single game when he tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to give the Nittany Lions a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The score was the 11th passing touchdown by a non-quarterback in program history and the fourth-longest pass.
