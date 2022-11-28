UNIVERSITY PARK — The No. 8-ranked Penn State football team defeated Michigan State, 35-16, Saturday afternoon in the Nittany Lions’ Senior Day game. Penn State is now 17-10 in the Land Grant Trophy series with the Spartans.

Penn State’s defense allowed just eight yards on the ground in the first half to help the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) take a 14-3 lead into the locker room. Abdul Carter and Ji’Ayir Brown led the defense with seven tackles each. Penn State’s defensive unit also recovered two fumbles, broke up 10 passes and recorded three sacks in the game.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

