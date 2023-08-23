NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team.
Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.
Harden picked up his player option for next season in June, but the 76ers have not found a deal, prompting Harden's anger. Among other things, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”
The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement supporting Harden.
“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands. We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator.”
Harden has been one of the league's top players for the past decade, having won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season. But he hasn't won an NBA title, and with him turning 34 this week, time is running out
Panthers RB Miles Sanders confident he'll be ready to play in regular-season opener vs. Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders said Tuesday he’ll be ready to play in his team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons despite missing more than two weeks of training camp with a groin injury.
“Absolutely,” Sanders said when asked if he's confident he'll play in Week 1.
Sanders returned to practice this week. He is scheduled to start and is considered Carolina’s “three-down back,” according to coach Frank Reich.
He hasn’t played in either of the team’s exhibition games and his status for Friday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions remains uncertain, Reich said.
The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in the offseason in hopes of replacing Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft picks midway through last season.
“We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers,″ Reich said. “He’s explosive. He’s a dual threat. He’s got long speed, he’s got burst, he’s got quickness, he’s got good vision. That’s why we went out and got him.″
Sanders, a Penn State University product, caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, in addition to rushing for 818 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
But his receiving numbers have tailed off the past three years with Sanders catching no more than 28 passes in a single season. He had just 20 receptions last season during Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl, although he did rush for a career-high 1,259 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Yes, I would love to showcase my talent, whether it’s catching the ball, running the ball, blocking,″ Sanders said. “I’ll do whatever to help our team win.″
Sanders declined to declare any personal goals heading into the season, but said he thinks the Panthers will have a solid offense and that the ball will be spread around among several players.
Yankees extend losing streak to nine for first time since 1982 in 2-1 loss to Nationals
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King).
Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle (1-2) off the right field foul pole. It was the speedy shortstop’s 13th homer and sixth to give Washington the lead this year.
Carter Kieboom homered in the third on the second pitch he saw in his season debut after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season.
Ben Rortvedt homered and had both hits for the Yankees, who were held to two hits for the fifth time this year. New York also dropped to 12-27 since getting to 10 games over .500 on July 4 and was held to one run or fewer for the fourth time in six games.
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record with a career-high 53 points
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in a game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.
Wilson became only the third player in league history to score 50-plus points in a game — joining Liz Cambage (53) and Riquna Williams (51). Wilson was fouled with 51.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and made both free throws to reach the mark. Wilson finished 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 at the free-throw line.
Kelsey Plum added 20 points and Chelsea Gray nearly secured a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Las Vegas (29-4). The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season.
Las Vegas led 56-55 at halftime — with a 20-point scorer on each team. Wilson had 22 points and Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard scored 21. The Aces went 20 of 21 from the free-throw line and the Dream made all 17 attempts in the half. The teams finished with a combined 69 free-throw attempts.
Howard scored 27 points and Haley Jones added 23 for Atlanta (16-17). Danielle Robinson had 17 points, with 11 coming at the free-throw line. Allisha Gray, averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game, did not play due to an ankle injury.
