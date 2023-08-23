NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team.

Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.

