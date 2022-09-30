WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation’s capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the Nationals announced Thursday.

