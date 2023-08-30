MILTON — There's an adage that says the way a team warms up prior to games often dictates how the team plays in the contest.
That didn't hold true for Milton's field hockey team in Tuesday's nonleague matchup against Warrior Run.
The Black Panthers didn't do very well in their warm-ups, and they didn't start the game all that great, either, against the Defenders.
But things started to click for Milton when it scored two quick goals at the end of the first quarter, and the game snowballed from there as the Black Panthers went on for a 6-0 victory at Alumni Field.
"We didn't have a great game Saturday (in a 3-1 loss to Benton). The girls weren't focused and in the game, so we talked about that," said Milton coach Brandee Krall. "We didn't have a great warm up (Tuesday night), and we even pulled the girls aside because we didn't have a great warm up, and so I didn't think we'd have a 6-0 win.
"I'm really happy for the girls. They worked really hard for that," added Milton's coach. "We have a small, core group of girls who have really bought into improving the program, and they've worked really hard in the offseason, so it's kind of nice to see them have some success."
Warrior Run (0-2) got off a couple of shots and controlled play early in Tuesday's contest, but once Ashlyn Shuffstall scored off a deflection with 1:15 remaining in the first quarter, it opened the floodgates for Milton (1-1).
The Black Panthers' second goal came off a penalty corner with no time on the clock as Alyvia Russell scored off an Elleana McConnell assist.
A nice tip pass from McConnell to Nickole Brouse by the left post made the score 3-0 midway through the second quarter.
And then with 1:30 left in the first half the Black Panthers built their lead to 4-0 when Samantha Krall connected off a pass from Russell following another penalty corner.
"It took those first two goals to kind of jump over the bridge a little bit and see that they can actually do that and be successful," said coach Krall. "I'm glad we could get over that and get some goals in and win a game.
"We went into the locker room and we said to the girls, 'How does that feel. Doesn't that feel good?'" said coach Krall. "Getting past that loser mentality is really hard, so I'm glad they could experience that."
The Black Panthers kept right on rolling in the second half when they tacked on single goals in the third and fourth quarters from Brouse and Lily Johnson, respectively.
That gave Milton six goals from five different players, which also pleased coach Krall, as did getting the shutout behind four saves from Alexis Reigel.
"It's nice to spread that out and see everybody succeed and get something, and feel that energy," she said. "(The shutout) was (also) kind of exciting. The girls said going into the fourth quarter 'Let's get the shutout if we can,' so that was nice."
Milton next hosts Muncy at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Warrior Run has to regroup to play at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"This shouldn't have been a loss for us, but Milton dominated, I thought, with their passing and their teamwork, and it's just so frustrating to me that those (early) goals got in," said Warrior Run coach Elizabeth Klees. "I thought we were going to get some goals in (early), but we got to learn to work together in regard to our front line, and actually start dumping more goals in.
"If we're not going to do that - we're not going to go far this season. My midfield has been doing fantastic, now I just need my front line to pick it up a little bit," added coach Klees.
Milton 6, Warrior Run 0
at Milton
First quarter
Milt-Ashlyn Shuffstall, unassisted, 1:15.
Milt-Alyvia Russell, assist Elleana McConnell, :00.
Second quarter
Milt-Nickole Brouse, assist McConnell, 7:15.
Milt-Samantha Krall, assist Russell, 1:30.
Third quarter
Milt-Brouse, assist McConnell, 8:28.
Fourth quarter
Milt-Lily Johnson, assist McConnell, 9:23.
Shots on goal: Milton, 8-4; Corners: WR, 9-7; Saves: Milton (Alexis Reigel), 4; WR (Hailey Carper), 2.
