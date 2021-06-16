Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 34 25 .576 _ Philadelphia 32 33 .492 5 Atlanta 30 34 .469 6½ Washington 29 35 .453 7½ Miami 29 38 .433 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 29 .567 _ Milwaukee 38 29 .567 _ Cincinnati 34 31 .523 3 St. Louis 34 33 .507 4 Pittsburgh 23 43 .348 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 42 25 .627 _ Los Angeles 41 26 .612 1 San Diego 38 31 .551 5 Colorado 27 41 .397 15½ Arizona 20 48 .294 22½
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Boston 10, Atlanta 8 St. Louis 2, Miami 1 Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings Colorado 8, San Diego 4 San Francisco 9, Arizona 8 L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stock 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 25 .632 _ Boston 41 27 .603 2 New York 34 32 .515 8 Toronto 33 32 .508 8½ Baltimore 22 44 .333 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 42 25 .627 _ Cleveland 36 28 .563 4½ Kansas City 30 36 .455 11½ Detroit 28 39 .418 14 Minnesota 26 41 .388 16
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 42 27 .609 _ Houston 38 28 .576 2½ Seattle 34 35 .493 8 Los Angeles 33 34 .493 8 Texas 25 42 .373 16
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5 Boston 10, Atlanta 8 Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 4, Kansas City 3 Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 10, Minnesota 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 26 10 .722 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 19 17 .528 7 Toledo (Detroit) 19 17 .528 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 17 20 .459 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 16 20 .444 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 12 23 .343 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 24 .333 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 24 11 .686 — Worcester (Boston) 24 13 .649 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 18 17 .514 6 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 18 19 .486 7 Rochester (Washington) 14 23 .378 11 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .297 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 24 12 .667 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 12 .667 — Jacksonville (Miami) 22 14 .611 2 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 19 18 .514 5½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 14 20 .412 9 Memphis (St. Louis) 15 22 .405 9½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 13 23 .361 11
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 10, Lehigh Valley 1 Jacksonville 6, Charlotte 4 Scranton W/B 12, Syracuse 6 Norfolk 4, Durham 1 Buffalo 14, Rochester 1 Indianapolis 6, Memphis 1 Gwinnett 2, Nashville 1 Columbus 5, Toledo 4 Iowa 3, St. Paul 1 Omaha 11, Louisville 5
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Columbus, noon Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 13 .639 — Portland (Boston) 21 16 .568 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 12 25 .324 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 12 Hartford (Colorado) 10 26 .278 13
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 25 10 .714 — Erie (Detroit) 24 12 .667 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 14 .611 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 14 .600 4 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 16 .568 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 12 24 .333 13½
Tuesday’s Games
Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings Hartford at New Hampshire, susp. Akron 3, Bowie 2 Portland 9, Binghamton 4 Somerset 10, Richmond 1 Erie 4, Altoona 3
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, noon Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, noon Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 21 14 .600 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 15 .571 1 Wilmington (Washington) 18 17 .514 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 15 20 .429 6 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 11 23 .3 24 9½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 25 12 .676 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 21 16 .568 4 Greenville (Boston) 20 17 .541 5 Rome (Atlanta) 19 18 .514 6 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 20 .459 8 Asheville (Houston) 16 20 .444 8½ Hickory (Texas) 13 24 .351 12
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville 9, Hickory 2 Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5 Greensboro 3, Winston-Salem 2 Bowling Green 7, Rome 3 Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1 Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 5
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m. Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Brooklyn 3, Milwaukee 2
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108 Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, Denver 0 Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118
Utah 2, L.A. Clippers 2
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 5 .545 2 Atlanta 5 6 .455 3 Chicago 5 7 .417 3½ Washington 4 6 .400 3½ Indiana 1 12 .077 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 11 2 .846 — Las Vegas 9 3 .750 1½ Phoenix 5 6 .455 5 Dallas 5 6 .455 5 Los Angeles 4 5 .444 5 Minnesota 4 6 .400 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 87, Indiana 70 Chicago 105, Minnesota 89 Las Vegas 100, New York 78 Wednesday’s Games Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Vegas 1, Montreal 0
Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, TBA x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 5 1 2 17 11 7 Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5 Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4 New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6 Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6 Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7 New York 3 4 0 9 10 10 D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11 Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12 Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11 Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 16 11 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11 Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8 Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12 San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12 Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7 Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9 Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 9 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11 FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, June 18
Nashville at New York, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
New York at New England, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m. D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
