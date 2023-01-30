WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Bucknell wrestling team came back from a 12-0 deficit and held a 17-15 lead heading into the final bout at Army Sunday, but the Black Knights picked up a major decision at 149 pounds to hand the Bison a 19-17 loss. Bucknell (6-4, 4-2 EIWA) ended its weekend 2-1 after topping both LIU and Rider on Saturday.

Army built a sizable 12-0 advantage with a win at 157, a Bucknell forfeit at 165 and a win by No. 20 Ben Pasiuk at 174 before the Bison began their comeback.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.