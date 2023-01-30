WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Bucknell wrestling team came back from a 12-0 deficit and held a 17-15 lead heading into the final bout at Army Sunday, but the Black Knights picked up a major decision at 149 pounds to hand the Bison a 19-17 loss. Bucknell (6-4, 4-2 EIWA) ended its weekend 2-1 after topping both LIU and Rider on Saturday.
Army built a sizable 12-0 advantage with a win at 157, a Bucknell forfeit at 165 and a win by No. 20 Ben Pasiuk at 174 before the Bison began their comeback.
Mason McCready’s (184) 4-2 decision over Sahm Abdulrazzaq sparked a 10-0 Bucknell run, including a win by Nolan Springer (197) and a 12-2 major decision by Dorian Crosby (285).
The run was snapped by No. 33 Ethan Berginc’s major decision at 125 pounds, but Bucknell was unphased as its two national-ranked wrestlers handled the Black Knights in their respective bouts. No. 23 Kurt Phipps blanked Richard Treanor 3-0, and No. 20 Darren Miller followed with a 9-1 major decision over Shane Percelay to give the Orange & Blue a 17-15 lead heading into the final bout.
Kolby DePron (149) held his own through most of the match, trailing 8-5 after two periods, but Army’s Matthew Williams scored six points in the third to secure the win for the Black Knights.
Phipps and Crosby both ended the weekend 3-0. Phipps secured his 25th win of the season, which leads the team, and Crosby remains unbeaten in duals this year at 7-0.
Bucknell returns to Davis Gym next weekend to host Columbia and Navy.
