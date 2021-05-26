SELINSGROVE — Through the first 19 minutes of Tuesday’s District 4 Class 2A championship game, No. 2-seeded Lewisburg gave top-seeded Danville all that it could handle.
But in the final 6:06 of the opening half the Ironmen would change all of that.
Danville reeled off six goals in that six-minute span to build a commanding lead and and take a 16-6 victory over Lewisburg in the final played at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“Yeah, it was a disappointing end for the girls, but I’m very proud of them for making the finals,” said Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish. “This is a little like the Williamsport Crosscutters playing the Philadelphia Phillies. I mean, we started with a whole group of beginners and they came this far.
“So, I was really just happy to be in this game, and I think the girls had a very respectable finish,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Danville (16-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind a pair of goals from Olivia Outt.
Ella Reish then scored unassisted with 22:32 left to cut Lewisburg’s deficit to a goal.
Addy Palm and Kara Baylor later scored within a minute of each other to help the Ironmen go up 4-1 before Danville used the six-goal outburst at the end of the first half to blow the game wide open (10-1).
“We definitely started out (with jitters). A lot of the girls were nervous because they’ve never played on a big stage like this. This was a lot of nerves, and you could see it at the beginning when they were just throwing the ball away,” said coach Reish.
“I think that we tend to get a little disorganized on defense, and I think we were losing girls (in coverage). Danville was running a play where they were switching (players) and running a sub-play, so one girl was losing her man, and it fouled up our whole defense.”
The Green Dragons would make some noise to start the second half when Ella Reish and Roz Noone both scored unassisted goals to cut the Ironmen’s lead to 10-3.
“It was nice to come out in the second half and kind of be organized, and have the girls just go out and do what they can do,” said coach Reish.
However, another six-goal spurt by Danville put the game out of reach for Lewisburg.
Regardless of the way the game turned out, coach Reish is anxious to see how it will transform her players for next year and beyond.
“We’re going to love moving forward from this game. I mean, you come out with a team that has 12 starters and eight of them have never played in a varsity game, and this is where we are today,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I think that’s a great start. I have a lot of younger girls coming up who have been interested (in playing) before high school, which is new for us. So, I think that’s really exciting and I think our future is very bright.”
District 4 Class 2A Championshipat Selinsgrove Area High SchoolNo. 1 Danville 16, No. 2 Lewisburg 6First half
D-Olivia Outt, unassisted, 24:20. D-Outt, unassisted, 23:27. L-Ella Reish, unassisted, 22:32. D-Addy Palm, assist Kyra Welliver, 15:25. D-Kara Baylor, assist Welliver, 14:28. D-Welliver, unassisted, 6:06. D-Lucy Pickle, unassisted, 3:29. D-Outt, assist Laura Hilkert, 2:44. D-Pickle, assist Outt, 2:22. D-Natalie Hampton, unassisted, :34.3. D-Baylor, unassisted, :20.4.
Second half
L-Reish, unassisted, 20:20. L-Roz Noone, unassisted, 19:25. D-Outt, unassisted, 18:32. D-Addison Reidle, assist Outt, 18:21. D-Reidle, unassisted, 16:27. D-Pickle, unassisted, 14:49. D-Jera Strony, unassisted, 9:58. D-Sarah Thompson, unassisted, 7:59. L-Reish, unassisted, 6:33. L-Noone, unassisted, 3:44. L-Reish, unassisted, 2:35.
Shots: Danville, 24-10. Saves: Danville, Kaitlyn Gabel and Taylor Haas, 6; Lewisburg, Keeley Baker, 9.
