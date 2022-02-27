High School diving
District 4 Diving ChampionshipsSaturday at Bloomsburg
Girls: 1. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 325.45; 2. Megan Stout, Central Columbia, 282.20; 3. Alexis Snover, Danville, 273.25; 4. Camden Wasielewski, Bloomsburg, 262.20 Boys: 1. Gavin Holcombe, Danville, 363.95; 2. Brian Jovel-Martinez, Shamokin, 304.55; 3. Elias Hosler, Central Columbia, 286.20; 4. Grant Facktor, Danville, 272.85; 5. Seth Pristman, Central Columbia, 262.05; 6. Ethan Reidhammer, Danville, 258.20; 7. Vance Shiko, Shamokin, 247.90; 8. Liam Liotta, Danville, 217.70; 9. Treyvon Simpson, Athens, 206.25; 10. Luca Kuhn, Lewisburg, 201.60; 11. Carter Lewis, Athens, 189.05
Track and field
Bloomsburg senior Tyler Bailey (Mifflinburg) broke his school record as he took third in the 800-meter run and helped the Bloomsburg University men’s track & field team to a ninth-place finish in the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships, Sunday afternoon. Bailey finished third overall in a fast 800-meter race with a school-record time of 1:54.60.
Women’s lacrosse
Bucknell 17, Robert Morris 6Saturday at Bucknell
Katie Wendell scored four goals and had two assists as BU improved to 1-1. Tatumn Kohlbrenner added 3 goals and Laurel McHale, Allie Boyce and Amy Roche each scored a pair.
Men’s lacrosse
Bucknell 15, Marist 7Saturday at Marist
Dutch Furlong tallied seven points as BU improved to 4-0. Marist fell to 1-4.
Softball
Lock Haven opened its season with a weekend trip to West Virginia, where several locals stood out. In a 10-7 win over West Virginia Wesleyan, Delaney Good (Mifflinburg) had a pair of RBIs. Madi Waltman (Warrior Run) got the complete-game win from the circle. The Bald Eagles fell 9-8 to Clarion and 6-1 to Seton Hill. In a 5-1 loss to Glenville State, Waltman went the distance, striking out 6.
Baseball
Bloomsburg 4, Newport New Apprentice School 0 Saturday at Hampton, Va. Wyatt Metzger, a Selinsgrove grad, had 2 hits, an RBI and run scored. Bloom improved to 5-2.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 37 23 .617 — Boston 36 27 .571 2½ Toronto 32 27 .542 4½ Brooklyn 32 29 .525 5½ New York 25 36 .410 12½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 40 21 .656 — Charlotte 30 32 .484 10½ Atlanta 29 31 .483 10½ Washington 27 33 .450 12½ Orlando 14 47 .230 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 39 22 .639 — Cleveland 36 24 .600 2½ Milwaukee 36 25 .590 3 Indiana 21 41 .339 18½ Detroit 15 46 .246 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 42 20 .677 — Dallas 36 25 .590 5½ New Orleans 25 36 .410 16½ San Antonio 24 37 .393 17½ Houston 15 45 .250 26
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 38 22 .633 — Denver 36 25 .590 2½ Minnesota 32 29 .525 6½ Portland 25 36 .410 13½ Oklahoma City 19 41 .317 19
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 49 12 .803 — Golden State 43 18 .705 6 L.A. Clippers 32 31 .508 18 L.A. Lakers 27 33 .450 21½ Sacramento 22 40 .355 27½
Saturday’s Games
Boston 113, Detroit 104 Atlanta 127, Toronto 100 Cleveland 92, Washington 86 Memphis 116, Chicago 110 Miami 133, San Antonio 129 Brooklyn 126, Milwaukee 123 Denver 115, Sacramento 110
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 125, New York 109 Utah 118, Phoenix 114 Indiana 128, Boston 107 L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98 Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT Dallas 107, Golden State 101 Denver 124, Portland 92 New Orleans 123, L.A. Lakers 95
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149 Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151 Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 Vancouver 54 26 22 6 58 152 151 San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1 Edmonton 4, Florida 3 Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0 Montreal 2, Ottawa 1 Toronto 10, Detroit 7 Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2 Colorado 3, Vegas 2 Boston 3, San Jose 1 Calgary 7, Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 2, Edmonton 1 Dallas 4, Buffalo 2 St. Louis 4, Chicago 0 Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2 Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2 N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0 San Jose 3, Seattle 1
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m. Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153 Providence 44 24 14 3 3 54 137 117 Hartford 47 25 16 4 2 56 139 136 Hershey 51 26 19 3 3 58 152 142 Charlotte 50 26 21 3 0 55 168 153 WB/Scranton 50 23 21 2 4 52 131 151 Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 127 149 Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 138 157
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 47 31 11 5 0 67 166 127 Toronto 43 24 15 3 1 52 150 143 Laval 42 23 16 3 0 49 141 140 Rochester 50 26 19 3 2 57 167 177 Belleville 44 23 21 0 0 46 137 136 Syracuse 47 21 19 6 1 49 136 149 Cleveland 47 17 21 6 3 43 128 158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 48 30 10 4 4 68 160 124 Manitoba 47 27 17 2 1 57 138 131 Milwaukee 53 26 21 4 2 58 158 160 Rockford 46 22 20 3 1 48 132 141 Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147 Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140 Texas 46 18 19 5 4 45 141 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 43 30 9 3 1 64 152 113 Ontario 45 29 10 3 3 64 184 140 Bakersfield 43 22 12 4 5 53 143 130 Colorado 48 26 16 3 3 58 158 138 Abbotsford 43 22 17 3 1 48 145 128 Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131 San Diego 42 18 22 2 0 38 121 136 Tucson 44 17 24 2 1 37 120 173 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Toronto 4, Rochester 0 Belleville 4, Laval 3 Chicago 5, Manitoba 1 San Diego 4, Henderson 0 Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1 Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3 Hartford 5, Providence 2 Rockford 7, Texas 4 Syracuse 6, Utica 3 WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 3 Springfield 4, Charlotte 2 Tucson 6, Ontario 5
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 3 Manitoba 4, Chicago 3 Providence 6, Hartford 3 WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3 Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3 Rochester 5, Toronto 3 Ontario 5, Tucson 1 Texas 3, Rockford 2 Utica 3, Hershey 1 Abbotsford 6, Stockton 2 Monday’s Games Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined G Hamidou Diallo $20,000 for making contact with an official during a Feb. 26 game against Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of G Ali Marpet.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Kris Russell on long term injured reserve. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Traded $50,000 in conditional general allocation money (GAM) to the New York Red Bulls and $50,000 in conditional GAM to New York City FC for G Xavier Valdez. Signed G Xavier Valdez to a multi-year contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.