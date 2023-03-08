NEW TRIPOLI — Shooting free throws underhanded, or granny style, may seem unconventional and unorthodox in this day and age, but for Lewisburg senior guard Maddie Sill, it works.
And it's a good thing, too, because when Tuesday's PIAA Class 4A play-in game against Northwestern Lehigh came down to the wire, Still had an opportunity to help salt the contest away for Lewisburg when she was fouled with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
Still calmly sunk her two free throws underhanded, and junior guard Sydney Bolinsky followed a pair of free throws shot the traditional way as the Green Dragons held on to defeat the Tigers, 29-26, at Northwestern Lehigh High School.
"It's a really big win. I think we're the first Lewisburg girls team to ever win a state playoff game, so this is really good for us," said Still, who finished the game with seven points, three rebounds and a couple of steals.
Lewisburg (18-8) will be seeking win No. 2 at the state level when the Green Dragons advance to face District 2 champ Scranton Prep (21-2) in a PIAA first-round contest at 3 p.m. Saturday in Scranton.
"I think it's (just a testament) to how tenacious we've been all year long. NW Lehigh is a good defensive team, and they obviously have a lot of standout players, but I think our girls took it upon themselves as a challenge (to compete with them)," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample.
"We worked hard on both ends of the floor. We turned the ball over more times (21) than I would have liked, but we really worked hard on the other end to force NW Lehigh to commit turnovers and force them to make tough shots, and we held them to a lot of one-and-dones, which was phenomenal."
Aside from a couple of ties and lead changes early, Bolinsky nailed a 3-pointer midway through the second period to give the Green Dragons a 14-10 lead. She followed that shot with a pair of free throws to give Lewisburg a 16-14 advantage at the half.
The Tigers opened the second half with a bucket from Brook Balliet to tie the game at 16-all, but Still answered with a three-point play to give Lewisburg the lead back at 19-16.
Moments later a floater in the lane by Sophie Kilbride kept the momentum in the Dragons' favor, which prompted NW Lehigh coach Chris Deutsch to call a timeout.
Then with the third period winding down Maddy Moyers drove to the hoop and was fouled. Her two made three throws would keep Lewisburg's lead at five (23-18) with one quarter left to play.
"I think everyone contributed (on the offensive end)," said Sample. "Keeley (Baker) had some great baskets, Sophie (Kilbride) had some great passes, Maddie hit some of her trick granny-style foul shots, and it was just whenever we needed a basket, we got one.
"Maddy Moyers (also) had a great attack to the basket and got to the foul line. So, anytime we needed somebody to score, someone stepped up, especially when NW Lehigh kept cutting our lead to 2," added Lewisburg's coach.
A 3-pointer early in the fourth by the Tigers' Cara Thomas cut the Dragons' lead to 23-21. Baker, however, scored off an assist from Kilbride to keep Lewisburg's lead at 4.
And even though Balliet followed with a pair of free throws to keep it a one possession game for NW Lehigh, the two free throws from both Still and Bolinsky clinched the win for Lewisburg.
The importance of making those two free throws wasn't lost on Still.
"I was like, 'I just got to sink these.' And then I did, and it felt really great," said Still. "At the start of the season I was shooting normally, and my average wasn't where it should be. It was like 10-40 percent.
"And then I changed to the granny style, and it just worked for me. Now, I'm more of a 50-70 percent shooter," Still added.
Bolinsky finished with nine points and three steals, Kilbride had four points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, plus Baker added seven points and five rebounds.
And according to Baker, it's a good feeling that her and the rest of the team's senior trio (Kilbride and Still) get to play one more game together.
"Taking third place in our district definitely wasn't where we wanted to be; a semifinal loss to Jersey Shore was really tough on us. But just to be able to stay (in the tournament) and (keep) progressing is really amazing," said Baker.
"I was like, every game could be my last game in high school, and it's sad. Honestly, it gives you that extra push. Like, you want to keep going and you want to stay with this team (for as long as possible). This team is great."
PIAA Class 4A play-in game
Lewisburg 29, Northwestern Lehigh 26
At Northwestern Lehigh H.S.
Lewisburg 8 8 7 6 – 29
NW Lehigh 6 8 4 8 – 26
Lewisburg (18-8) 29
Sydney Bolinsky 2 4-4 9; Maddy Moyers 0 2-2 2; Maddie Still 2 3-3 7; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 2 0-3 4; Keeley Baker 3 1-4 7; Teagan Osunde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 10-16 29.
3-point goals: Bolinsky.
NW Lehigh (26-3) 26
Brook Balliet 1 2-2 4; Nina Miller 0 0-0 0; Paige Bissell 0 0-0 0; Rylee McGinley 1 0-0 3; Cara Thomas 4 0-0 9; Maci Fisher 0 0-0 0; Mallory Conner 0 0-0 0; Paige Sevrain 5 0-0 10. Totals: 11 2-2 26.
3-point goals: McGinley, Thomas.
