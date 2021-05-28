Baseball
Major League Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _
Boston 30 20 .600 1
New York 29 21 .580 2
Toronto 25 24 .510 5½
Baltimore 17 32 .347 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 20 .583 _
Cleveland 27 21 .563 1
Kansas City 23 25 .479 5
Minnesota 20 29 .408 8½
Detroit 19 31 .380 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 29 22 .569 _
Houston 27 22 .551 1
Seattle 23 27 .460 5½
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6
Texas 22 29 .431 7
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 20 .545 _
Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½
Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½
Miami 24 26 .480 3
Washington 21 25 .457 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 22 .551 _
St. Louis 27 22 .551 _
Milwaukee 25 25 .500 2½
Cincinnati 22 26 .458 4½
Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 32 19 .627 _
Los Angeles 30 19 .612 1
San Francisco 30 19 .612 1
Colorado 19 32 .373 13
Arizona 18 32 .360 13½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Boston 9, Atlanta 5
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Today's Games
Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 9, Atlanta 5
Miami 4, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Cincinnati at Washington, sus.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Playoff Glance
All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117
Boston 118, Washington 100
Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96
L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20
Washington 142, Indiana 115
Western Conference
Friday, May 21
Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT
___
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 2, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 2, Boston 0
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Milwaukee 3, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
Atlanta 1, New York 1
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m.
x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Memphis 1, Utah 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD
x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD
x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Portland 1, Denver 1
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109
Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109
Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD
x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD
x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 0
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD
x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
___
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
Hockey
NHL Playoff Glance
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 3, Nashville 2
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2
Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0
Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT
Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
Tuesday, May 25: Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT
Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4
Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1
Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT
Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2
Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Wednesday, May 26: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Boston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT
Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT
Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT
Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1
Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT
Wednesday, May 26: N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1
Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1
Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1
Tuesday, May 25: Toronto 4, Montreal 0
Thursday, May 27: Montreal 4, Toronto 3, OT
x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA
x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1
Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT
Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT
Vegas 3, Minnesota 3
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT
Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1
Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2
Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0
Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Wednesday, May 26: Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado 4, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3
Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1
Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-1; x-if necessary)
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, May 29: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mac Sceroler to Norfolk (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Dillon Tate from IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the bereavement list. Transferred OF Luis Robert to the 60-day IL. Purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Ryan Horstman from Long Island (Atlantic League).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Corey Kluber and INF Luke Volt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled OF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreau from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Rick Nelson.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated DH Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected LHP Hector Santiago from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled Daniel Zamora from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills and RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma. Designated RHP Sam Delaplane for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Travis Bergen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Transferred LHP Tommy Milone to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Alek Manoah from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Transferred RHP Luke Weaver from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Butchter from Reno(Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Jeff Hoffman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez and RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to Oklahoma City.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Nick Neidert on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF?OF Darin Ruf on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Matt Wisler from Bereavement list. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O'Neill from 10-day IL. Optioned 1B John Nogowski to Memphis (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Tanner Rainey from the IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A East).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF/P Joe Johnson.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Justin Kelly and RHP Devin Raftery.
BASKETBALL
Womens National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Haley Gorecki to a remainder of the season contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir. Waived WR Tre Walker.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Kavon Fazier.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Joel Heath on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chad Brinker to personnel/football administrative executive and Patrick Moore to assistant director of college scouting. Re-signed TE Robert Tonyan to a remainder of the season contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released QB Ryan Finley.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Fan Vitale and LB LaRoy Reynolds. Signed TE Troy Fumagili.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Aaron Robinson to a four-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Phil Baya college scout Southeast, Brandon Brown director of player personnel, Dave Caldwell personnel executive, Ian Cunningham director of player personnel, Matt Holland college scout Northeast, Bryce Johnson senior director of football transactions, Evan Pritt scouting assistant, Catherine Raiche vice president of football operations, Jeff Scott senior pro scout and Ameena Soliman pro scout.
SEATTLE SEHAWKS — Reverted DE Marcus to injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ben McCartney to a three-year contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned F Cody Glass to Henderson (AHL).
East Coast Hockey League
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas, D Connor Doherty and F Brodie Reid from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli, G Matt Ginn and Corbin Baldwin on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from injured reserve. Activated G Parker Gahagen from reserve. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on injured reserve, retroactive to May 24.
SOCCER
United Soccer League
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced that they will loan D Nabilai Kibunguchy to Sacramento Republic FC for the remainder of the season.
COLLEGE
KANSAS ST. — Promoted Ebony Gilliam to women's basketball head coach, Sadie Thramer to coordinator of recruiting operations and Staci Gregorio to director of student-athlete development/video coordinator.
