Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB New York 9 9 .500 _ Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½ Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½ Miami 10 13 .435 1½ Washington 8 12 .400 2
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 9 .609 _ Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2 St. Louis 12 11 .522 2 Cincinnati 11 12 .478 3 Chicago 10 13 .435 4
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 9 .625 _ San Francisco 15 9 .625 _ Arizona 12 11 .522 2½ San Diego 13 12 .520 2½ Colorado 9 14 .391 5½
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1 Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Toronto 9, Washington 5 Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0 St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 5, Miami 4 Arizona 5, San Diego 1 Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5 Wednesday’s Games Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (Godley 0-0), 1:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 4:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (Ynoa 1-1), 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
W L Pct GB Boston 15 9 .625 _ Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3 Toronto 11 11 .500 3 Baltimore 10 13 .435 4½ New York 10 13 .435 4½
W L Pct GB Kansas City 14 8 .636 _ Chicago 12 10 .545 2 Cleveland 11 11 .500 3 Detroit 8 16 .333 7 Minnesota 7 15 .318 7
W L Pct GB Oakland 15 9 .625 _ Seattle 13 11 .542 2 Houston 12 11 .522 2½ Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3 Texas 10 14 .417 5
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1 Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4 Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1 Toronto 9, Washington 5 Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3 Houston 2, Seattle 0 Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1 Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 — Philadelphia 40 21 .656 1½ New York 34 28 .548 8 Boston 32 30 .516 10 Toronto 26 36 .419 16
W L Pct GB Atlanta 34 28 .548 — Miami 32 30 .516 2 Charlotte 30 31 .492 3½ Washington 27 34 .443 6½ Orlando 18 43 .295 15½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 38 23 .623 — Indiana 29 32 .475 9 Chicago 26 35 .426 12 Cleveland 21 40 .344 17 Detroit 19 43 .306 19½
W L Pct GB Dallas 34 27 .557 — Memphis 31 29 .517 2½ San Antonio 31 29 .517 2½ New Orleans 27 34 .443 7 Houston 15 47 .242 19½
W L Pct GB x-Utah 44 17 .721 — Denver 40 21 .656 4 Portland 33 28 .541 11 Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½ Minnesota 19 44 .302 26
W L Pct GB Phoenix 43 18 .705 — L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 1 L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 7 Golden State 31 31 .500 12½ Sacramento 25 36 .410 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Portland 133, Indiana 112 Milwaukee 114, Charlotte 104 Oklahoma City 119, Boston 115 Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103 Minnesota 114, Houston 107 Dallas 133, Golden State 103
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144 Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114 Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119 N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132 Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177 New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174 Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119 x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141 x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129 Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129 Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158 Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159 Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112 x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143 Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156 San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167 Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137 Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126 Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135 Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136 Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139 Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132 Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1 Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0 Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 4 Florida 7, Nashville 4 Carolina 5, Dallas 1
Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63 Bridgeport 21 6 13 2 0 14 50 73
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 28 14 11 2 1 31 85 75 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 28 10 17 1 0 21 74 90
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 21 11 7 3 0 25 67 63 Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61 Lehigh Valley 22 15 4 2 1 33 75 68 Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70 Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65 WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 25 5 14 5 1 16 68 97
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 31 21 10 0 0 42 96 78 Bakersfield 32 19 12 0 1 39 108 84 San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 Ontario 32 10 18 4 0 24 94 121 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2 Manitoba 3, Stockton 1 San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2 San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4 Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1 New England 1 0 1 4 3 2 New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2 Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2 Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4 Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7 New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4 Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 4 3 2 Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2 San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3 Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1 Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3 Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2 Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3 FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3 Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez and RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Mike Shawaryn to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from the alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from San Francisco in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman. Recalled SS Tyler Wade from alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred INF Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Ryan Tepera. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Mark Payton to alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Daniel Robertson on the 7-day injured list retroactive to April,26. Recalled OF Corey Ray, C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel from alternate training site. Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Recalled SS Jose Peraza from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site. Minor League Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Nunn and RHP Huascar Brazoban. LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin. Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Luke Navigato to Missoula (Pioneer League). LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Achenbach. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP Wilfred Salaman to Missoula (Pioneer League). SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Mike LoPresti, OF Dalton Mitchell and INF Matt Morrow. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Juan Kelly. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with SS Brandt Broussard. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with OF Grant Heyman. Traded C Joe DeLuca to Southern Maryland (Atlantic League). BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Moritz Wagner to a contract for remainder of the season. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger. CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised LB Roquan Smith’s fifth-year option. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Carson Williams. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded G Ereck Flowers to Washington. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Exercised DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Josiah Coatney. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Exercised DT Da’Ron Payne’s fifth-year option. Acquired G Ereck Flowers and the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL draft from Miami in exchange for the 244th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Kodie Curran to San Diego (AHL). ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Liz Montano senior vice president of business operations and strategy. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Trent Frederic from minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Justin Barron to a three-year, enry-level contract. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Hayden Verbeek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled C Joe Veleno from minor league taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko and C Aleksi Heponiemi from minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Fabian Zetterlund from Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Connor Carrick and LW Nolan Foote from minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Egor Zamula from minor league taxi squad. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Ivan Chekhovich, C Alexander True and Cs Fredrik Handemark and Joel Kellman to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled D Cal Foote from minor league taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL). Minor League American Hockey League SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Nikita Pavlychev from Orlando (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Collin Shirley and G Justin Kapelmaster on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on injured reserve. Activated G Jake Paterson from reserve. Signed D Sam Ruopp and F Collin Shirley to a contract and added to active roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Returned G Ryan Bedard to Syracuse (AHL) by Florida (NHL). TULSA OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill on reserve. Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Luke Bafia. Southern Professional Hockey League HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Peter Sikalis on season-ending IR. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Placed C Nick Master on season-ending IR. Signed to standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money. USL Championship League LA GALAXY II — Signed F Remi Cabral and D Owen Lambe. RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS — Signed D Erik Pimentel, pending league and federation approval. National Women’s Soccer League NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Allie Long from OL Reign in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and a 2022 second-round draft pick. COLLEGE SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced F Kacper Klaczek has signed a national letter of intent. MARYLAND — Announced G Ian Martinez has transferred from University of Utah to men’s basketball program. TENNESSEE — Named Joy McCorvey assistant women’s basketball coach. TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Joe Cronn coordinator of basketball operations and men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach. Story Details Date: Apr 27, 2021 10:49 PM Slug: BC-Transactions,Writethru Headline: Tuesday’s Transactions Byline: By The Associated Press Notes: Eds: Updates. Copyright: AP Words: 1002 Tuesday’s Transactions By The Associated Press BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez and RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Mike Shawaryn to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from the alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from San Francisco in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman. Recalled SS Tyler Wade from alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred INF Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Ryan Tepera. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Mark Payton to alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Daniel Robertson on the 7-day injured list retroactive to April,26. Recalled OF Corey Ray, C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel from alternate training site. Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Recalled SS Jose Peraza from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site. Minor League Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Nunn and RHP Huascar Brazoban. LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin. Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Luke Navigato to Missoula (Pioneer League). LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Achenbach. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP Wilfred Salaman to Missoula (Pioneer League). SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Mike LoPresti, OF Dalton Mitchell and INF Matt Morrow. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Juan Kelly. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with SS Brandt Broussard. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with OF Grant Heyman. Traded C Joe DeLuca to Southern Maryland (Atlantic League). BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Moritz Wagner to a contract for remainder of the season. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger. CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised LB Roquan Smith’s fifth-year option. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Carson Williams. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded G Ereck Flowers to Washington. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Exercised DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Josiah Coatney. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Exercised DT Da’Ron Payne’s fifth-year option. Acquired G Ereck Flowers and the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL draft from Miami in exchange for the 244th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Kodie Curran to San Diego (AHL). ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Liz Montano senior vice president of business operations and strategy. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Trent Frederic from minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Justin Barron to a three-year, enry-level contract. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Hayden Verbeek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled C Joe Veleno from minor league taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko and C Aleksi Heponiemi from minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Fabian Zetterlund from Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Connor Carrick and LW Nolan Foote from minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Egor Zamula from minor league taxi squad. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Ivan Chekhovich, C Alexander True and Cs Fredrik Handemark and Joel Kellman to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled D Cal Foote from minor league taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL). Minor League American Hockey League SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Nikita Pavlychev from Orlando (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Collin Shirley and G Justin Kapelmaster on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on injured reserve. Activated G Jake Paterson from reserve. Signed D Sam Ruopp and F Collin Shirley to a contract and added to active roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Returned G Ryan Bedard to Syracuse (AHL) by Florida (NHL). TULSA OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill on reserve. Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Luke Bafia. Southern Professional Hockey League HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Peter Sikalis on season-ending IR. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Placed C Nick Master on season-ending IR. Signed to standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money. USL Championship League LA GALAXY II — Signed F Remi Cabral and D Owen Lambe. RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS — Signed D Erik Pimentel, pending league and federation approval. National Women’s Soccer League NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Allie Long from OL Reign in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and a 2022 second-round draft pick. COLLEGE SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced F Kacper Klaczek has signed a national letter of intent. MARYLAND — Announced G Ian Martinez has transferred from University of Utah to men’s basketball program. TENNESSEE — Named Joy McCorvey assistant women’s basketball coach. TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Joe Cronn coordinator of basketball operations and men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach. All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.