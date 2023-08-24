All eyes will naturally be on Warrior Run senior Hannah Rabb this year to see if she can put together another fantastic season and repeat as the PIAA Class 2A individual champion.
But there are plenty of other golfers to keep an eye on as well as the 2023 Heartland Athletic Conference season has already gotten underway.
Warrior Run
Rabb, one of the top golfers in all of District 4 – male or female – is expected to make it back to states and vie for the title once again.
“This year my expectation for Hannah is definitely a repeat of her success at states,” said Warrior Run coach Rodney Keiser. “She is focused and played many tournaments this summer, and she is still one of the most humble people I know.”
Rabb, who also claimed the District 4 title last fall, is ready to attack her senior season with gusto.
“I’m very excited to go into my last season with WR and to see what all the team and I can accomplish this year,” said Rabb. “I like knowing that this won’t be my last golf season as I will be continuing my golf career in college at James Madison University!
“Yes, one of my goals this year is to make it back to State College (for states) and hopefully repeat as champion. I also have a goal for our team to improve its record from last year.”
That will be challenging according to Keiser, who only returns two lettermen in Rabb and fellow senior Dylan Laubach.
Keiser, however, has added sophomore Max Wirnsberger (a transfer from Milton), and has also brought back sophomore Carter Sheesley.
Fellow sophomore Alec Frey and freshman Colin Moore will also be counted on to contribute this year.
“Having Dylan as a returning letterman, plus incoming sophomore Wirnsberger and Sheesley, who played a little last year, along with Hannah will be a solid base for the team,” said Keiser.
“Two other players, Frey and Moore, will round out the starting lineup on the team to start the year. The rest of the team is working hard to hone their skills.”
Rabb, especially, has taken it upon herself to be a leader to the team’s younger golfers.
“A lot of our golfers this year are first-time players, so the biggest thing is giving them more confidence and encouragement on the course,” she said. “I can definitely see a few of our new players having a lot of potential, but it’s just a matter of helping them gain confidence in this new environment.”
And although the pressure is on Rabb to repeat, that’s okay because she thrives on that.
“I think there is more pressure on me to repeat last year’s win (than there was to win her first title),” she said. “However, I deal well with pressure and think that it shouldn’t affect how I do throughout the season. If anything, the pressure will push me to do better.”
Milton
The Black Panthers will be putting an experienced team on the links this season, even though the team lost four players from last year’s squad.
Led by senior Logan Shrawder, plus juniors Brayden Gower and Drake Parker, coach Nathan Richie is looking for his team to do better than last year’s unit that finished fourth in the District Class 3A team tournament.
“We’re cautiously optimistic about the year,” said Richie. “Our current players made a lot of positive strikes by the end of last year, and hopefully last year’s success will translate (into success this year).
“Our goal this year is to obtain a .500 or better record,” added Milton’s coach.
Shrawder averaged 47 strokes over nine holes last year, and close behind for the Black Panthers were Parker (50.0) and Gower (50.8).
“Gower finished last year with some solid low rounds, and he returns as the most experienced golfer,” said Richie.
“The guys experienced success last year and they are eager to replicate the results,” added Milton’s coach. “But we need (more) consistency. We have a lot of fresh faces on the team, and that brings with it a large learning curve. We need to establish our scorers early who can play quality golf.”
Lewisburg
With the return of four starters, the Green Dragons are also looking to have a competitive season.
“It’s always exciting to get back into the season, and this year is no exception. The players and I are anxious to see what the team can bring this season,” said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust.
“I am confident that we can be competitive in many of our matches this year. The four returning starters got great experience last year and one of our first-year players, Mitchell Widerquist, has played a number of junior tournaments this off season. This experience should help each of them be better prepared for each competition.”
Scoring-wise, senior Zach Engle leads the way with a 47 average over nine holes, while fellow senior Jacob Gose and junior Mason Lytle are right behind with a 48 and 49, respectively.
“There is not one player who will be the “team leader” they all have to stay focused on their own tasks and the team component will take care of itself,” said Faust. “They each must individually show the others that they are committed to consistent practice and growth, this will make the team reach its potential.
“I believe the key to our success is our players making good decisions when faced with difficult situations. Additionally, we simply need to be able to make 3’s from inside 100 yards. If we could limit the missed greens and get confidence in our short game, we’ll be a pretty competitive squad,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
However, the addition of Widerquist could be the difference for the Green Dragons not just this year, but for the next three years to come.
“I anticipate Mitchell to be a consistent contributor to our team score this season. While Mitch doesn’t have the high school experience, he works hard and spends tons of hours on the golf course in the offseason,” said Faust.
“While we are lacking that top player in the league (Nick Mahoney), our team will consistently post four or five scores that are competitive and should average out for a good team score each match. Our strength will be our ability for any of our top six golfers to factor into our team score. We shouldn’t have any outliers.”
Mifflinburg
First-year coach Rob Maurer has a bunch of returning players on the team this year, tops among them senior Zeb Hufnagle and junior Addison Norton.
After those two players, the Wildcats have seniors Eli Erickson and Lane Hook, plus a total of five sophomores and two freshmen with which to fill out their roster.
“The team is captained by Hufnagle and Norton this year, and both are exhibiting some excellent skills on the course,” said Maurer. “I'm seeing a lot of skill and talent from a good half dozen of our returning players and some of the freshman.
“I'm looking forward to seeing everyone on the team develop and enhance their skills throughout the season, and I've got some expectations about a number of them going to the District 4 playoffs.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Joe Faust, 6th season.
Last year’s record: 1-6.
Key graduation losses: Nick Mahoney, Tori Vonderheid, Gracie Murphy.
Returning starters: Zach Engle, sr.; Jacob Gose, sr.; Mason Lytle, jr.; Lexi Schmadel, jr.
Remaining roster: Dakota Keister, sr.; Naafay Bajwa, sr.; Lea Waltman, sr.; Lingbo Wan, sr.; Lorenz Miller, jr.; Jake O’Hara, jr.; Ethan Zeh, jr.; Keyen Faust, so.; Delaney McSween, so.; Mitchell Wilderquist, so.
---
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Rob Maurer, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Emil Stenger, Adam Snayberger.
Last year’s record: NA.
Key graduation losses: None.
Returning starters: Zeb Hufnagle, sr.; Addison Norton, jr.
Remaining roster: Eli Erickson, sr.; Lane Hook, sr.; Elizabeth Sheesley, sr.; Wilson Abram, so.; Jaiden Beiler, so.; Alexander Dietrich, so.; Kamdon Eicher, so.; Chloe Showalter, so.; Chase Yoder, so.; Jaden Boyer, fr.; Liam Casilla, fr.; Logan Sauers, fr.
---
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Nathan Richie, 3rd season.
Assistant coach: Ryan Edinger.
Last year’s record: 4-4.
Key graduation losses: Cade Wirnsberger, Isaiah Day, Kendall Fedder, Max Wirnsberger (transferred).
Returning starters: Logan Shrawder, sr.; Brayden Gower, jr.; Eli Russell, jr.; Drake Parker, jr.
Remaining roster: Barry Knarr, sr.; Avery Reiff, jr.; Ty Locke, so.; Dylan Cromwell, so.; Tyler Murray, fr.
---
Warrior Run Defenders
Coach: Rodney Keiser, 2nd season.
Last year’s record: NA.
Key graduation losses: Mason Sheesley, Hunter Saul, Reagan Campbell.
Remaining roster: Hannah Rabb, sr.; Dylan Laubach, sr.; Rachel Thomas, jr.; Keagen Watson, jr.; Maddox Ditty, so.; Alec Frey, so.; Colton Ritenour, so.; Carter Sheesley, so.; Max Wirnsberger, so.; Colin Moore, fr.; Michael Wertman, fr.
