LEWISBURG — Despite having a good shooting night that resulted in three players scoring in double figures, Lewisburg’s boys basketball team just couldn’t shake Jersey Shore during Tuesday’s Heartland-I matchup.
Jersey Shore hung around and hung around, but in the end Lewisburg had too much firepower as it pulled away for a 68-54 victory inside the Dragons’ Lair.
Jake Hernandez had another fantastic night for the Green Dragons scoring a game-high 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists, plus Forrest Zelechoski added 14 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Cam Michaels chipped in 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
“I mean, (Jersey Shore) is one of the best four-win teams — probably in the state. They have so much talent on that team, but they just haven’t been able to buy a break,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji.
“Jersey Shore plays so stinking hard, and they’re physical and they’re aggressive. To come away with a 14-point win, we’re happy to have it.”
A 10-point opening period by Hernandez helped Lewisburg (18-4, 12-4 HAC-I) get out to a 21-15 lead.
Early in the second period, a pair of 3-pointers from Henry Harrison kept the lead in the Dragons’ favor.
Then late in the quarter, Hernandez and Zelechoski both hit big shots to keep Lewisburg’s advantage at six points (40-34) even though the Bulldog’s Tristan Gallick and Kyle Mundrick both nailed treys to keep the game close.
“We built a lead, and Jersey Shore was able to chip away at it,” said Vaji. “At the half we said, “Hey, we (got the lead) with some guys in foul trouble, but let’s get back and get a little tougher on the defensive end because Jersey Shore was attacking the glass a little bit better and (getting some points off offensive rebounds).”
Buckets from Cam Michaels, Joey Martin and Zelechoski fueled a 6-3 run to start the third quarter for Lewisburg, which would extend its lead to 10 (54-44) going into the fourth.
In the final period, Zelechoski put eight more points on the board and Hernandez contributed six to help the Green Dragons pull away and end the regular season on a high note.
“(Forrest and Jake) understand the game, and they do a great job. They look for each other, and when Jersey Shore tried to zone us a little bit, we were able to get the ball to either Forrest or Jake,” said Vaji.
“Forrest and Jake were able to sneak behind the defense for a little high-low action and get some easy layups out of it, and they complement each other very well.”
Lewisburg, which shared the Division I title with Shamokin, will now get ready for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Green Dragons face Bloomsburg in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m.
“I’m excited for the boys. Prior to the season they said they wanted to win a conference championship, the PHAC Tournament and win a district title,” said Vaji. “So, they got one of their feathers with a co-division championship.
“I’m extremely pleased with how the boys responded to the challenge and come out with the win,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg 68, Jersey Shore 54At Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 15 19 10 10 – 54 Lewisburg 21 19 14 14 – 68
Jersey Shore (4-18) 54
Damian Williams 3 4-8 10; Cayden Hess 2 1-2 3; DJ Steinbacher 0 0-0 0; Tristan Gallick 7 2-3 18; Mason Miller 2 0-0 4; Karter Peacock 1 0-0 2; Kyle Mundrick 1 0-0 3; Damian McAlister 2 1-4 6; Kaimen West 1 0-0 2; Owen Bloom 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 8-17 54.
3-point goals:
Garrick 2, Mundrick, McAlister.
Lewisburg (18-4) 68
Cam Michaels 4 2-3 10; Khashaun Akins 1 1-4 3; Joey Martin 1 0-2 2; Forrest Zelechoski 4 6-6 14; Jake Hernandez 11 1-3 25; Henry Harrison 3 0-2 9; Jack Blough 2 1-2 5; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-22 68.
3-point goals:
Harrison 3, Hernandez 2, Akins.
JV score: Lewisburg, 71-42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.