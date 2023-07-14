WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters missed an opportunity for their first series win of the second half, falling 11-3 to the Trenton Thunder on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Southern Columbia football great, and Super Bowl winning fullback with the New York Giants, Henry Hynoski threw out the first pitch Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.