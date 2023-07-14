WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters missed an opportunity for their first series win of the second half, falling 11-3 to the Trenton Thunder on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Southern Columbia football great, and Super Bowl winning fullback with the New York Giants, Henry Hynoski threw out the first pitch Thursday.
EJ Taylor finished the night 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a pair of walks, scoring one of the Crosscutters' three runs.
Will Fuenning continued his hot start, going 2-for 3 with a double and a run scored, upping his batting average to .545 on the season.
Zac Shoemaker took the loss for the Crosscutters, his second in as many starts, allowing five runs, all earned, on nine hits over five innings of work.
Williamsport pitchers combined to hit a season-high five batters in the loss.
The Crosscutters now hit the road for a three-game set at the West Virginia Black Bears. Game 1 is 6:35 p.m. tonight.
Williamsport (2-3) then returns home on Monday to play the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the start of six home games in seven days.
The Phillie Phanatic will make an appearance at Monday's game, which is also Free Hotdog Monday.
