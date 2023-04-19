MILL HALL — Xzavier Minium and Ryan Bickhart won three individual events apiece as Milton beat Central Mountain, 87 1/2 to 62 1/2, in the Heartland-I matchup Tuesday.
Minium won the 100 (11.66), 200 (23.45) and the triple jump (37-10), while Bickhart claimed the 800 (2:20.45), 1600 (5:16.53) and the 3200 (11:06.45).
Double-event winners were Ashton Krall in the 300H (48.39) and the long jump (18-9), plus Anthony Wendt in the high jump (5-6) and pole vault (13-3).
Other wins for the Black Panthers came from Joel Langdon in the 110HH (16.93), Jace Brandt in the javelin (155-1) and the squad’s 3200 relay (9:45.95).
In the girls’ meet, which Central Mountain won 81 1/2 to 68 1/2, Milton got just six wins.
Mackenzie Lopez claimed three wins — in the 100H (16.87), 300H (50.38) and the javelin (110-1) — to lead the way.
Sammy Roarty also won the 800 (2:37.55), Allasandra DiCostanzo took the shot put (28-9), and the Black Panthers won the 3200R (8:38.67).
Milton 86 1/2, Central Mountain 62 1/2
Boys
100: 1. Xzavier Minium, M, 11.66; 2. Garrison Lucas, CM; 3. Jordan Donahay, CM.
200: 1. Minium, M, 23.45; 2. Lucas, CM; 3. Donahay, CM.
400: 1. Sam Wible, CM, 55.74; 2. Zane Cooper, CM; 3. Trey Locke, M.
800: 1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 2:20.45; 2. Skylar Small, CM; 3. Tristan Steiner, M.
1600: 1. Bickhart, M, 5:16.53; 2. Skylar Small, CM; 3. Aaron Teibley, M.
3200: 1. Bickhart, M, 11:06.45; 2. Damien Winner, CM; 3. Chance Benshoff, M.
110HH: 1. Joel Langdon, M, 16.93; 2. Mitchell Spicher, CM.
300IH: 1. Ashton Krall, M, 48.39; 2. Jake Harris, M; 3. Spicher, CM.
400R: Central Mountain, 46.00.
1600R: Central Mountain, 3:50.68.
3200R: Milton, 9:45.95.
High jump: 1. Anthony Wendt, M, 5-6; 2. Langdon, M; 3. Hunter Hoy, CM.
Long jump: 1. Krall, M, 18-9; 2. Isaiah Brinker, CM; 3. Billy Newman, CM.
Triple jump: 1. Minium, M, 37-10; 2. Krall, M; 3. Hoy, CM.
Pole vault: 1. Wendt, M, 13-3; 2. Trey Locke, M; 3. Kyle Dreibelbis, CM.
Discus: 1. Logan Dawes, CM, 127-7; 2. Cooper Bottorf, CM; 3. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M.
Javelin: 1. Jace Brandt, M, 155-1; 2. Carnell Noone, CM; 3. Lucas Radke, M.
Shot put: 1. Dawes, CM, 49-0; 2. Zettlemoyer, M; 3. Ethan Fisher, M.
Girls
Central Mountain 81 1/2, Milton 68 1/2
100: 1. Rachel Hall, CM, 12.97; 2. Macy Plowman, CM; 3. Julia Schubach, CM.
200: 1. Plowman, CM, 27.89; 2. Hall, CM; 3. Vanelys Cintron-Reyes, M.
400: 1. Schubach, CM, 1:05.34; 2. Emma East, M; 3. Sara Dewyer, M.
800: 1. Sammy Roarty, M, 2:37.55; 2. Abbey Wolfe, CM; 3. Kiley Long, M.
1600: 1. Wolfe, CM, 5:44.76; 2. Roarty, M; 3. Jayden Mather, M.
3200: 1. Wolfe, CM, 12:57.57; 2. Mather, M; 3. East, M.
100H: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, M, 16.87; 2. Hall, CM; 3. Jocelyn Wiseman, CM.
300H: 1. Lopez, M, 50.38; 2. Lydia Crawford, M; 3. Camryn Bair, CM.
400R: Central Mountain, 52.09.
1600R: Central Mountain, 4:35.92.
3200R: Milton, 11:38.67.
High jump: 1. Abigail Zimmerman, CM, 4-4; 2. Elizabeth Schrock, M; 3. Lillian Downing, CM.
Long jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, CM, 16-1; 2. Gracelyn Stacey, CM; 3. Sophia Hoy, CM.
Triple jump: 1. Hendricks, CM, 34-5; 2. Schrock, M; 3. Dewyer, M.
Pole vault: 1. Hall, CM, 8-0; 2. Morgan Reiner, M; 3. Campbell Park, CM.
Discus: 1. Grace Rizzo, CM, 86-9; 2. Alysia Prieto, M; 3. Brianna Gordner, M.
Javelin: 1. Lopez, M, 110-1; 2. Amelia Gainer, M; 3. Prieto, M.
Shot put: 1. Allasandra DiCostanzo, M, 28-9; 2. Gordner, M; 3. Jacey Tripp, CM.
Danville sweept Mifflinburg
DANVILLE — Mifflinburg’s boys won nine events in Monday’s HAC-II meet against Danville, but the Wildcats fell just short and lost 84-66.
Those winning two individual events apiece were Ben Reitz in the 100-meter dash (11.92) and the shot put (37-2), and Bryant Groff in the 110 (16.94) and 300 hurdles (44.42).
Single wins for the Wildcats came from Arnold Troup in the 200 (23.24), Ben Reimer in the high jump (5-4), and Sean Grodotzke in the long jump (19-1).
Mifflinburg also claimed the 400 and 1600 relays in 1:04.12 and 3:38.77, respectively.
In the girls’ meet, which was won by Danville, 89-61, four athletes came away victorious for the Wildcats.
Elizabeth Shessley led the way with wins in the long jump (16-1) and triple jump (30-4).
Others getting wins for Mifflinburg were Jayda Tilghman in the 100 hurdles (18.04), Cassidy McClintock in the pole vault (7-0) and Katrina Bennage in the javelin (97-3).
Softball Mifflinburg 5, Central Columbia 4
MIFFLINBURG — Evelyn Osborne hit a two-run single in the seventh inning to give the Wildcats a comeback win over the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II matchup.
Prior to Osborne’s game-winning hit, Olivia Fetterman and Megan Fohringer hit back-to-back solo home runs.
Osborne finished the game 3-for-4 and had three RBI, plus Fetterman and Fohringer both batted 2-for-3, with Fohringer adding a double to her day for Mifflinburg (7-3, 5-0 HAC-II).
Taylor Stewart also pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. She struck out two and allowed four runs off six hits.
Mifflinburg next hosts Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 5, Central Columbia 4
at Mifflinburg
Central 000 102 1 — 4-6-0
Mifflinburg 100 000 4 — 5-10-9
E. Yoder and P. Crawford. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart. LP: Yoder.
Top Central hitters: Crawford, 2-for-4; K. Zimmerman, 1-for-4, run; R. Knorr, 1-for-4, double, RBI; G. Hashagen, run; I. Snyder, 2-for-3, RBI; A. Klingerman, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Osborne, 3-for-4, HR (1st, solo), 3 RBI, run scored; Anna Pachucki, walk; Stewart, 1-for-3; Olivia Fetterman, 2-for-3, HR (7th, solo), RBI, run; Megan Fohringer, 2-for-3, HR (7th, solo), double, RBI, run; Aubrey Fluman, walk, run; Lainey Miller, 1-for-3, run; Hope Swarey, 1-for-3; Lily Martin, walk.
Montoursville 11, Lewisburg 1 (6 innings)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons’ struggles continued as they were held to just a pair of hits to fall to the Warriors in the Heartland-II contest.
Carley Wagner and Addy Shedleski each singled for Lewisburg (0-4), plus Sydney Bolinsky walked twice and had an RBI. Shedleski scored the other run for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 11, Lewisburg 1 (6 inn.)
at Montoursville
Lewisburg 000 010 — 1-2-4
Montoursville 042 041 — 11-8-2
Carley Wagner, Kimmy Shannon (3) and Sydney Bolinsky. Mahlon Yonkin, Jocelyn Jean (6) and Brianna Trueman.
WP: Yonkin. LP: Wagner.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Wagner, 1-for-3; Bolinsky, 2 walks, RBI; Shannon, walk; Kayla Pfleegor, walk; Addy Shedleski, 1-for-2, run scored.
Top Montoursville hitters: Natalie Bennett, 3-for-3, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Hannah Klotz, 2 walks, 2 runs; Trueman, 3-for-3, double, triple, walk, 6 RBI, run; Jean, walk; Navaeh Montoya, 2 walks; Yonkin, 1-for-3, walk; Jill Stone, run; Nyla Kutney, walk, 2 runs; Avery Cozzi, walk; Jordan Chamberlain, 1-for-1, 3 walks, 2 runs.
Boys lacrosseMifflin County 5,Mifflinburg 4LEWISTOWN — The Wildcats weren’t able to score the equalizing goal against the Huskies in the fourth quarter and fell in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference matchup on Monday.
Emmanuel Ulrich, Noah Rodichok, Eli Erickson and Gabe Collare all scored for Mifflinburg (1-7), with Ulrich and Brady Wohlheiter also notching assists.
Defensively, goalkeeper Eli Brouse made 13 saves, but Mifflin County was still able to put three goals on the board in the second quarter and take a 4-1 lead.
Mifflinburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.