Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 71 41 .634 _ Toronto 60 50 .545 10 Tampa Bay 58 52 .527 12 Baltimore 58 53 .523 12½ Boston 55 58 .487 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 59 52 .532 _ Minnesota 57 53 .518 1½ Chicago 56 56 .500 3½ Kansas City 47 66 .416 13 Detroit 43 70 .381 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 72 41 .637 _ Seattle 61 52 .540 11 Texas 49 62 .441 22 Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22½ Oakland 41 71 .366 30½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 73 39 .652 _ Atlanta 66 46 .589 7 Philadelphia 62 49 .559 10½ Miami 50 61 .450 22½ Washington 37 76 .327 36½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 61 50 .550 _ Milwaukee 60 50 .545 ½ Chicago 46 65 .414 15 Pittsburgh 45 67 .402 16½ Cincinnati 44 67 .396 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 77 33 .700 _ San Diego 63 51 .553 16 San Francisco 54 57 .486 23½ Arizona 51 60 .459 26½ Colorado 50 64 .439 29 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings Cleveland 3, Detroit 2 Atlanta 8, Boston 4 Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3 Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5 Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings Houston 7, Texas 3 Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (Berríos 8-4), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 3-3) at Texas (Sborz 0-0), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2 Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings San Diego 13, San Francisco 7 Philadelphia 4, Miami 3 Atlanta 8, Boston 4 St. Louis 9, Colorado 5 Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4 L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 8, St. Louis 6 Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 3-4) at Washington (Abbott 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 8-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-3), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-6), 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6) at San Francisco (Rodón 10-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 60 48 .556 — Jacksonville (Miami) 59 49 .546 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 59 49 .546 1 Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 57 50 .533 2½ Buffalo (Toronto) 56 51 .523 3½ Worcester (Boston) 54 54 .500 6 Norfolk (Baltimore) 50 57 .467 9½ Rochester (Washington) 48 60 .444 12 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 48 60 .444 12 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 66 .389 18
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 65 42 .607 — Columbus (Cleveland) 64 43 .598 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 57 50 .533 8 Toledo (Detroit) 56 51 .523 9 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 54 .491 12½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 52 54 .491 12½ Omaha (Kansas City) 51 56 .477 14 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 51 57 472 14½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 48 60 .444 17½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 45 63 .417 20½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 2, Columbus 0 Buffalo 10, Syracuse 3 Scranton/WB 3, Worcester 2 Durham 10, Jacksonville 9 Toledo 8, Omaha 7, 10 innings Norfolk 9, Rochester 8 Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Louisville 7, Iowa 5 Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1 Indianapolis at Memphis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Rochester 5, Norfolk 4 Louisville 4, Iowa 3 Indianapolis 8, Memphis 7, 1st game Memphis 7, Indianapolis 0, 2nd game Syracuse 6, Buffalo 5 Scranton/WB 4, Worcester 1 Nashville 5, Gwinnett 1, 1st game Gwinnett 3, Nashville 2, 9 innings Jacksonville 5, Durham 4 Toledo 4, Omaha 3 Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Columbus 8, St. Paul 6
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A Eastern League GlanceNortheast Division W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 22 14 .611 — x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 15 .571 1½ Hartford (Colorado) 19 16 .543 2½ Reading (Philadelphia) 18 18 .500 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 16 20 .444 6 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 10½
Southwest Division W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 25 10 .714 — Erie (Detroit) 24 11 .686 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 18 18 .500 7½ Akron (Cleveland) 17 17 .500 7½ x-Richmond (San Francisco) 11 24 .314 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 11 25 .306 14½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Erie 5, New Hampshire 3 Portland 1, Richmond 0, 10 innings Somerset 9, Hartford 0 Harrisburg 8, Reading 2 Altoona 11, Binghamton 1 Akron 3, Bowie 2
Thursday’s Games
Hartford 4, Somerset 2 Reading 3, Harrisburg 1 Portland 6, Richmond 5 Altoona 8, Binghamton 6 Bowie 4, Akron 2 Erie 5, New Hampshire 1
Friday’s Games
Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m. Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 10 .714 — x-Connecticut 24 11 .686 1 x-Washington 20 14 .588 4½ Atlanta 14 20 .412 10½ New York 14 20 .412 10½ Indiana 5 29 .147 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 25 10 .714 — x-Seattle 21 13 .618 3½ x-Dallas 17 17 .500 7½ Minnesota 14 20 .412 10½ Phoenix 14 20 .412 10½ Los Angeles 13 22 .371 12 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Wednesday’s Games
New York 91, Dallas 73 Minnesota 86, Phoenix 77
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78 Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69
Friday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
FootballCanadian Football League GlanceEast Division W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 4 3 0 8 153 174 Montreal 3 6 0 6 231 245 Hamilton 2 6 0 4 161 209 Ottawa 1 7 0 2 155 195
West Division W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 18 267 182 BC 6 1 0 12 252 135 Calgary 5 2 0 10 206 150 Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192 Edmonton 2 6 0 4 145 290 two points for a win, one for a tie ___
Week NineThursday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20
Friday’s Games
Calgary 17, Ottawa 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 34, Hamilton 20 BC 46, Edmonton 14
Week TenThursday’s Games
Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.