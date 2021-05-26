LEWISBURG — Lexi Walter did it again for Lewisburg.
The junior pitcher got the complete-game win and also hit a home run to lead No. 3-seeded Lewisburg to a 9-3 win over win over No. 6 Montoursville, 9-3, at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
After scoring five runs in the first inning, Lewisburg (17-4) went up 6-1 and inning later behind Walter’s solo homer.
Other RBIs for the Green Dragons came from Rylee Dyroff, Carley Wagner, Kimmy Shannon and Gracie Murphy, with the latter driving in two.
Lewisburg next faces No. 2-seeded Central Columbia at 3 p.m. Friday at the Moser Complex.
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinalat Pawling Athletic ComplexLewisburg 9, Montoursville 3
