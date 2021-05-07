LEWISBURG — It didn’t take long for Lewisburg senior midfielder Ella Reish to etch her name into the school’s record book during Thursday’s Senior Night game against Selinsgrove.
With just 2:44 off the clock in the first half Reish tallied her 100th career goal, the first of her five scores on the day, to help lead the Green Dragons to a 14-4 victory over the Seals in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League game at Lewisburg Area High School.
Along with her five goals Reish also had four assists in the game, plus fellow senior Roz Noone scored six goals and had one assist as Lewisburg improved to 6-4, 3-2 in the CSGLL.
Although Selinsgrove (3-10 overall) scored just 48 seconds into the game, the Green Dragons bounced right back with a goal by Noone to get the win underway.
“Yes, I thought it was a good win,” said Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish. “The girls just came right back (after that early goal). I think they had a lot of confidence coming into the game. We’ve had some really good games recently, and it didn’t seem to faze the girls that Selinsgrove scored first.
“We just came right back out shooting, so that was good,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
A goal by Ella Reish 1:10 after Noone’s resulted in her milestone tally, and it gave the Green Dragons the lead they would hold for the rest of the game.
Making her 100th goal even more impressive is the fact Ella Reish missed all of last season due to the pandemic, and also the fact that she’s a midfielder and not an attacker like Elyse Gower, who scored 205 goals in her four-year career.
“I just feel really accomplished. I’ve had seniors in the past be really encouraging — just motivating me to be the best that I can be, and I’m trying to do that as a senior, too, and I think it sets an example about how hard you can work,” said Ella Reish. “I haven’t been playing lacrosse that long, but I think its a sport where if you have enough athletic ability you can pick it up, and as long as you’re working hard you can succeed.”
Noone and Reish later made it four goals in a row for the Green Dragons, who led by just 6-3 with 3:17 left in the first half.
Reish however scored two unassisted goals in the final 3 minutes, the second of which came with a mere 9.6 seconds remaining to build Lewisburg’s lead back up to 8-3.
“I think because a lot of our players are new, we tend to relax when we’re ahead and we always have a better second half, which is fine, but I’d like to see the girls come out and pour it on in the first half sometimes,” said coach Reish. “And once their confidence gets up they just open it up. They haven’t lost any games that I thought they should’ve won, and I think that’s a huge accomplishment for a team with so many girls who are inexperienced.”
A goal by Abby Tymes 2:45 into the second half cut Selinsgrove’s deficit to four goals (8-4), but Noone’s fourth goal of the day ignited a six-goal spurt that put the game away for Lewisburg.
Callie Hoffman, Sophie Kilbride, and Talulah Rice each added one goal for the Green Dragons, plus goalkeeper Keeley Baker made six saves to make sure the hosts got the win.
“I could not be happier with the girls. So many of them have risen to the occasion, with over half of our starters having never played a game before,” said coach Reish. “Baker is stepping up huge (in goal), and a lot of new girls along as well as our experienced goals like Roz, Tonya (Omlor), Theresa and Talulah, and it’s great to see, but the new girls are really contributing a lot.
“Sophie is a huge (asset) for us because she just fights and works and she does a lot of the dirty work, and she’s been scoring too and that’s very exciting,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The Green Dragons will try to continue the good times with a home game against Bellefonte today at 4:30 p.m.
“We had a really good game against them on Monday (a 16-4 win in which Ella Reish had five goals and five assists). It’s been a good run (for Ella and the team), and hopefully we can keep it going,” said coach Reish.
Lewisburg 14, Selinsgrove 4at LewisburgFirst half
S-Erin Mullen, unassisted, 24:12. L-Roz Noone, assist Ella Reish, 23:26. L-Reish, unassisted, 22:16. L-Noone, unassisted, 21:38. L-Reish, unassisted, 20:53. S-Sydney Shatzer, unassisted, 15:43. L-Noone, assist Reish, 15:14. L-Callie Hoffman, unassisted, 11:11. S-Abby Tymes, unassisted, 3:17. L-Reish, unassisted, 3:05. L-Reish, unassisted, :09.6.
Second half
