WEST POINT, N.Y. – Xander Rice scored a career-high 25 points for Bucknell, but Army used 21 from Jalen Rucker and a big rebounding advantage to defeat visiting Bucknell 73-60 on Wednesday night at Christl Arena.
Andre Screen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrew Funk tallied eight points and a career-high eight assists for the Bison, who fell to 7-22 overall and 4-13 in the Patriot League. Army (14-15, 8-8 PL) snapped a six-game losing streak thanks in large part to the guard trio of Rucker, Josh Caldwell (19), and Aaron Duhart (12), who combined for 52 of the team’s 73 points.
Funk saw his streak of nine straight double-digit scoring games come to an end, but he assisted on six of Bucknell’s first eight baskets and finished with a career-high eight helpers. That total came on the floor where his older brother Tommy set the Army and Patriot League records for career assists.
Rice made his first three 3-pointers of the night to help the Bison to a 9-7 lead, but Army scored the next nine in a row to take the lead for good.
Rice’s transition bucket off a feed from Bascoe brought the Bison within 31-26 with 2:29 left in the half. Army called a timeout and then outscored Bucknell 8-0 over the remainder of the period to go up by 13 at intermission.
Bucknell wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Boston University at 2 p.m.
Army 73, Bucknell 60at ArmyBUCKNELL (7-22)
van der Heijden 1-5 0-0 3, Screen 4-6 2-4 10, Edmonds 0-3 0-0 0, Funk 3-9 0-0 8, Rice 7-15 7-8 25, Motta 0-2 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-4 0-0 2, Rhodes 3-5 0-1 6, Timmerman 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 22-52 9-13 60.
ARMY (14-15)
Kinker 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Duhart 5-9 0-0 12, Scully 0-1 0-0 0, Thiele 0-0 0-0 0, J.Caldwell 7-10 3-6 19, Rucker 8-16 2-3 21, Peterson 2-6 1-2 5, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Small 3-4 0-0 8, Dove 3-4 0-2 6, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, I.Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Naess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-57 6-13 73.
Halftime: Army 39-26. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-23 (Rice 4-8, Funk 2-6, van der Heijden 1-5, Bascoe 0-1, Edmonds 0-1, Motta 0-2), Army 9-19 (Rucker 3-7, J.Caldwell 2-2, Duhart 2-3, Small 2-3, I.Caldwell 0-1, Mann 0-1, Naess 0-1, Scully 0-1). Fouled out: Edmonds. Rebounds: Bucknell 21 (Screen 10), Army 35 (Dove 9). Assists: Bucknell 13 (Funk 8), Army 13 (Rucker 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Army 15. A: 637.
