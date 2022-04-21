DANVILLE — Janae Bergey, Riley Murray, Sara Dewyer and Anita Shek won two individual events apiece to lead Milton’s girls track and field team to a 103-47 Heartland-II victory.
Bergey claimed the 100 (13.21) and the 200 (27.37) dashes, Murray took the 100 hurdles (15.69) and pole vault (10-6), Dewyer won the long jump (14-9) and triple jump (31-9 1/2), and Shek took the shot put (32-0 1/2) and discus (82-0 1/2).
Behind Dewyer, Milton swept all three spots in the long and triple jumps, as well as the pole vault.
In the boys meet, which Danville won 90-60, Cole Goodwin and Anthony Wendt were both double-event winners for Milton.
Goodwin won the shot put (45-5) and the discus (156-10 1/2), while Wendt took the high jump (5-10) and the pole vault (11-6).
Boys
Danville 90, Milton 60
100: 1. Jackson Clarke, D, 10.95; 2. Chris Aviles, M; 3. Carson Persing, D.
200: 1. Clarke, D, 22.52; 2. Aviles, M; 3. Persing, D.
400: 1. Renzo Yuasa, D, 56.31; 2. Marius Stobo, D; 3. Ian Anderson, Northumberland Christian.
800: 1. Rory Lieberman, D, 2:02.64; 2. Evan Klinger, D; 3. Ryan Bickhart, M.
1600: Lieberman, D, 4:37.24; 2. Klinger, D; 3. Bickhart, M.
3200: 1. Lieberman, D, 10:19.40; 2. Bickhart, M; 3. Spahr, D.
110HH: 1. Joel Langdon, M, 18.34; 2. Chase Bilodeau, M; 3. Kory King, D.
300IH: 1. Ashton Krall, M, 45.86; 2. Bilodeau, M; 3. Langdon, M.
400R: 1. Danville, 44.01.
1600R: 1. Danville, 3:43.16.
3200R: 1. Danville, 10:26.04.
Shot put: 1. Cole Goodwin, M, 45-5; 2. Tenneson Scott, D; 3. Conner Sones, D.
Discus: 1. Goodwin, M, 156-10 ½; 2. Justin Kutcher, D; 3. Dale-Curtis Mitchell, M.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, D, 172-0; 2. Jace Brandt, M; 3. Jesse Davis, D.
Long jump: 1. Clarke, D, 20-0 ¾; 2. Donte Cook, M; 3. Peyton Rearick, M.
Triple jump: 1. Brogan Williams, D, 41-4 ½; 2. Langdon, M; 3. Krall, M.
High jump: 1. Anthony Wendt, M, 5-10; 2. Langdon, M; 3. Mason Hawkins, D.
Pole vault: 1. Anthony Wendt, M, 11-6; 2. Gavin Holcombe, D; 3. Ethan Riedhammer, D.
Girls
Milton 103, Milton 47
100: 1. Janae Bergey, M, 13.21; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, M; 3. Lauren Law, D.
200: 1. Bergey, M, 27.37; 2. Aaliyah Myers, M; 3. Chloe Drabant, D.
400: 1. Drabant, D, 1:06.30; 2. Jacklyn Hopple, M; 3. Emily Chillis, D.
800: 1. Bella Johns, D, 2:28.60; 2. Coyla Bartholomew, D; 3. Eden Daku-Treas, NC.
1600: 1. Victoria Bartholomew, D, 5:33.47; 2. Leah Walter, M; 3. Daku-Treas, D.
3200: 1. Alivia Shen, D, 12:32.57; 2. Jayden Mather, M; 3. Emma Parker, D.
100H: 1. Riley Murray, M, 15.69; 2. Alexis Beaver, M; 3. Sarah Sharp, D.
300H: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, M, 49.33; 2. Murray, M; 3. Sharp, D.
400R: 1. Milton, 52.42.
1600R: 1. Milton, 4:50.80.
3200R: 1. Danville, 10:33.70.
Shot put: 1. Anita Shek, M, 32-0 ½; 2. Ava Ross, D; 3. Nayeli Williams, D.
Discus: 1. Shek, M, 82-0 ½; 2. Ross, D; 3. Williams, D.
Javelin: 1. Morgan Reiner, M, 114-9; 2. Lopez, M; 3. Shek, M.
Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, M, 14-9; 2. Reiner, M; 3. Aliana Ayala, M.
Triple jump: 1. Dewyer, M, 31-9 ½; 2. Ayala, M; 3. Hopple, M.
High jump: 1. Sharp, D, 4-6; 2. Murray, M; 3. Maya Hasenbalg, D.
Pole vault: 1. Murray, M, 10-6; 2. Kelise Morales, M; 3. Reiner, M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.