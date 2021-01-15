High School
Wrestling
Milton 59, Loyalsock 6
Thursday at Loyalsock
106: Double forfeit.
113: Double forfeit.
120: Brayden Gifford (L) pinned Ryan Bickhart, 1:59.
126: Quinn Keister (M) won by forfeit.
132: Aidan Keiser (M) pinned Braden Vincenzes, 1:07.
138: Timothy Walter (M) won by forfeit.
145: Kyler Crawford (M) pinned Kaden Rodarmel, 3:06.
152: Chase Hoffman (M) pinned Gavin Briggs, 1:15.
160: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Gavin Rice, 3:29.
172: Jason Valladares (M) tech. fall Dominic Cellini, 16-1, 4:13.
189: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Carter Secora, 1:10.
215: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Carter Secora, 1:10.
285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Ryan Thompson, 3:04.
