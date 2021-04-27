WILLIAMSPORT - To provide a safer environment for fans, expedite fan entry and to better adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Williamsport Crosscutters are implementing a new CLEAR BAG POLICY that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into Historic Bowman Field for Cutters games beginning with the 2021 season.
The Williamsport Crosscutters encourage fans to not bring any type of bags when attending games, but will permit fans to carry the following style and size bag into the stadium (subject to visual or, if deemed necessary, physical inspection): Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).
In addition to one clear bag per person, fans are also permitted to carry a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches with or without a handle or strap.
In speaking about the new policy, Crosscutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes stated, “The Crosscutters review public safety and stadium security policies each year looking for ways to improve and enhance fan safety. At this time, we strongly felt that it made sense to adjust our policy to enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient while also attempting to limit or eliminate the need for physical searches of bags in the wake of the recent pandemic.”
Examples of bags and items that are no longer permitted include; purses, backpacks, tinted plastic bags, tote bags, diaper bags, camera cases, fanny packs, and seat cushions that include zippers or pockets. Fans who arrive at the gate with bags other than those permitted will be required to carry their bags and related items back to their vehicle before entering the stadium. A limited number of approved clear bags will be available for purchase inside the Sawmill Team Store at Historic Bowman Field.
As in past years, fans are not permitted to bring any type of food or beverage into the stadium per MLB Draft League rules. Exceptions to the policies are made for medically necessary items on a case-by-case basis. More information on the new Clear Bag Policy is available by visiting crosscutters.com
The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.
Dede earns MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week nod
WILLIAMSPORT – After leading the defensive unit in the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team’s first win of the year, sophomore Andrew Dede has earned the team’s first MAC Freedom weekly plaudits, taking home the conference’s defensive player of the week honors, the conference office announced on Monday.
Dede helped the Lycoming defense turn King’s over 31 times in a 13-7 win on Saturday. He led the Warriors with a career-high five caused turnovers, also tied for the most this season for a Warrior, and also picked up five groundballs in the win. He also added a key assist in transition to cap a run of four straight goals in the second quarter that helped the Warriors take control of the game.
Dede is the first Warrior to win a weekly conference award since goalkeeper Michael Tenant ’19 earned the last of his school-record eight MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week awards on April 15, 2019. He is the first Warrior defender to win the weekly award since Sam Pollock ’20, who earned it on Feb. 19, 2018.
The Warriors enter the MAC Freedom Championship as the No. 8 seed and will head to top-seeded Stevens for a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday.
