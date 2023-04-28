MILTON — Thursday’s Central Pa. All Star Basketball Game featured the best senior boys’ players the valley has to offer, and they certainly proved as much when they lit up the scoreboard inside the Jungle at Milton Area High School.
The White squad, let by South Williamsport’s Marquan Harris and his game-high 39 points, powered their way to a 155-136 victory over the Black squad.
Harris out-dueled Central Mountain’s Hayden Pardoe for game-high scoring honors. Pardoe led the Black squad with 38 point, and he also had nine rebounds and three assists.
Mifflinburg’s Ethan Bomgardner added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the White squad, plus Lewisburg’s Henry Harrison added 15 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.
For the Black squad, Warrior Run’s Mason Sheesley tallied eight points along with four rebounds and three assists, plus Milton’s Jace Brandt added seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists in his final game inside the Jungle.
Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels also was named to the Black team, but he didn’t score.
Central Pa. All Star Game
At Milton Area High School
White scorers: Marquan Harris (So. Williamsport), 39; Ethan Bomgardner (Mifflinburg), 23; Henry Harrison (Lewisburg, 15; Cameron Annis (Shamokin), 15; Carson Persing (Danville), 14; Dameon White (Danville), 10; Lee Habalar (So. Williamsport), 7; Garrett Varano (Mount Carmel), 5; Damen Milewski (Mount Carmel).
Black scorers: Hayden Pardoe (Central Mtn.), 38; Josh Heiney (Hughesville), 25; Blake Haddon (Selinsgrove), 22; Jack Hannah (Central Mtn.), 16; Essex Taylor (Central Mtn.), 9; Mason Sheesley (Warrior Run), 8; Jace Brandt (Milton), 7; Mason Deitrich (Shikellamy), 6; Dylan Bieber (Hughesville), 6.
