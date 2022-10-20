College
Men’s soccerBloomsburg 3, Shepherd 0Notes:
The Huskies extended their winning streak to eight as Bloomsburg shut out Shepherd during a home PSAC Eastern Division contest at Steph Pettit Stadium. The win keeps Bloomsburg (12-2-1, 7-1-1 PSAC East) on top of the PSAC East standings, and it gives the Huskies a chance to clinch the top spot in the division with a win at West Chester (8-4-2, 5-2-2 PSAC East) on Saturday. Shepherd falls to 1-9-6, 0-7-3.
Lycoming 2, King’s 0Notes:
Unassisted goals by first-year Keller Chamovitz and junior Joe Bamfo pushed regionally-ranked Lycoming to the shutout of MAC Freedom opponent King’s. With two games left in the MAC Freedom schedule, the Warriors (8-4-4, 4-2 MAC Freedom) are in a three-way tie for second in the conference standings with 12 points and need two points to clinch a berth in the MAC Freedom Championship. The Monarchs fall to 4-10-2, 0-5.
Women’s soccerNo. 23 Bloomsburg 0, Lock Haven 0 (OT)Notes:
The Huskies pushed their unbeaten streak to five with the tie against Lock Haven. The tie clinches a postseason appearance for the Huskies. It’s the first tie of the season for the Huskies as they move to 12-3-1 on the year and 10-3-1 in PSAC East action. Lock Haven moves to 3-8-4 on the year and 1-8-4 in conference action.
Field hockeyDeSales 8, Lycoming 0Note:
The Warriors fell to MAC-Freedom-leading DeSales at Duc Field. First-year Juliana McGovern (Selinsgrove Area H.S.) had two shots for the Warriors (2-11, 0-7 MAC Freedom) against the Bulldogs (12-3, 7-0).
Women’s volleyballStevens Institute 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
The Warriors fell to Stevens (25-13, 25-14, 25-20) in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday at Lamade Gym. The Warriors (11-11, 2-5 MAC Freedom) were led by five kills from first-year Cameron Upcraft, who also added a block. Sophomore Marykatelin Button added 13 assists and a block against Stevens (17-6, 6-0).
BaseballPostseason MLB GlanceLEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)Houston 1, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2 Thursday, Oct. 20: New York (Severino 7-3) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York, 4:07 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.
National LeaguePhiladelphia 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5 Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 10-7), 7:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 1 0 1.000 — Toronto 1 0 1.000 — New York 0 1 .000 1 Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000 — Charlotte 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Orlando 0 1 .000 1 Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½ Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Indiana 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 1 0 1.000 — Dallas 0 0 .000 ½ Houston 0 1 .000 1 San Antonio 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Portland 0 0 .000 ½ Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1 Denver 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Golden State 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½ Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½ Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117 Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 113, Orlando 109 Washington 114, Indiana 107 Atlanta 117, Houston 107 New Orleans 130, Brooklyn 108 Toronto 108, Cleveland 105 Chicago 116, Miami 108 Memphis 115, New York 112, OT Charlotte 129, San Antonio 102 Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 108 Utah 123, Denver 102 Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 4 3 1 0 6 21 15 Florida 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 Montreal 4 2 2 0 4 8 11 Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 10 12 Tampa Bay 4 1 3 0 2 10 14
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 3 N.Y. Rangers 4 3 1 0 6 17 12 Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 14 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 13 6 Washington 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 New Jersey 3 1 2 0 2 8 12 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 9 17
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 13 3 Colorado 4 2 1 1 5 17 14 Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 12 16 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 8 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 12 20
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 3 3 0 0 6 12 8 Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 12 8 Los Angeles 5 3 2 0 6 20 21 Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 11 16 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 10 11 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 12 21 Vancouver 4 0 3 1 1 12 18 San Jose 5 0 5 0 0 8 19 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2 Columbus 4, Vancouver 3, OT Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2 Ottawa 7, Boston 5 N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2 Calgary 3, Vegas 2 Buffalo 4, Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 4, Philadelphia 3 Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3, OT St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
