HUGHESVILLE — When running back Max Moyers went down with a leg injury early in the second quarter Lewisburg may have lost one of its top players, but the Green Dragons still had plenty of weapons to throw at Hughesville in Friday's season finale.
Ethan Dominick helped account for all three touchdowns for Lewisburg and tailback Cam Michaels ran for 90 yards and picked off two passes as the Green Dragons took a 21-0 nonleague victory over Hughesville at Spartans Stadium.
"Well, it's been a heck of a season to say least," said assistant coach Mark Burrows, who coached the team in place of head coach Marc Persing. "We're glad we can get out of here with a win. There's been a lot of adversity (this year), but when your big guy goes down again I was absolutely sick to my stomach for him, but our kids persevered and we came out with a win.
Moyers was injured on a short gain on the third play of the second quarter for Lewisburg (2-6), but after Jack Landis recovered a Hughesville (1-7) fumble at the Spartans' 31 the Green Dragons were in business.
On the ensuing series Dominick gave Lewisburg a 7-0 lead with a one-yard touchdown run with 5:30 left.
Moments after that touchdown Landis picked off Hughesville quarterback Joey Swink at the 24 and once again Lewisburg had another short field to work with.
The score then increased to 14-0 on the following possession for the Green Dragons as Dominick threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Landis with 3:34 to go before the half.
Two more interceptions — both by Michaels — came on back-to-back possessions at the end of the first half to send Lewisburg into the locker room with a 14-0 lead.
"You always think someone is going to go down, but you never expected it to be (Moyers)," said Burrows. "We just tried to get out of the first half and regroup.
"Obviously, it's a big deal when you can get turnovers and keep the ball. I just wanted to run the ball and get the clock down and get out of here with a win," added Burrows.
In the second half, Lewisburg effectively put the game away when Dominick ran for a one-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
"That was a great team win. I wanted to give the seniors a win, so they can leave and finally let their minds at ease," said Dominick. "It was a rough season, but we gave it our all. We had some guys fight back from injuries, and it was just a great way to end the season."
Dominick finished with 21 carries for 68 yards and two scores on the ground, and he completed two passes for 21 yards, including an 11-yard score to Landis. Michaels, however, led the team with 14 carries for 90 yards.
"We put a lot of Ethan's plate, more so than in last couple of weeks," said Burrows. "Ethan got a lot put on his plate tonight, and until we could get into halftime and regroup with him and literally have a talk with him then I felt a little better."
Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 0
at Hughesville
;LEW;HUGH
First downs;14;7
Rushes-yds.;46-225;41-112
Passing yds.;21;6
Totals yds.;246;118
Passing (C-Att,-Int);2-13-0;2-11-3
Penalties;4-40;5-60
Fumbles/lost;2-0;3-2
Score by quarters
Lewisburg (2-6);0;14;0;7; — 21
Hughesville (1-7);0;0;0;0; - 0
Order of scoring
Second quarter
Lew-Ethan Dominick 1 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick), 5:30
Lew-Jack Landis 11 pass from Doninick (Diefffenderfer kick), 3:34
Fourth quarter
Lew-Dominick 1 run (Landis kick), 8:59
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Lewisburg — Dominick, 21-68, TD; Cam Michaels, 14-90; Max Moyers, 9-67; Hayden Kerlin, 2-0. Hughesville — Colton Yocum, 15-41; Joey Swink, 10-20; Brenden Knight, 8-43; Devin Swank, 5-21; Mikey Dylina, 2-7; Team, 1-0.
PASSING: Lewisburg — Dominick, 2-13-0-21, TD. Hughesville — Swink, 2-10-2-6; Luke Kaiser, 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Lewisburg — Landis, 1-11, TD; Simeon Beiler, 1-10. Hughesville — Swank, 2-6.
INTERCEPTIONS: Lewisburg — Michaels (2), Landis.
