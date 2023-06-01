WILLIAMSPORT — North Penn-Liberty pitcher Mackenzi Tice had Warrior Run's number in Wednesday's District 4 Class 3A championship game.
But yet, all is not lost for the Defenders as their season is still alive.
Despite Tice limiting Warrior Run to just a single run and six hits in a 7-1 victory for the top-seeded Mounties at Elm Park, the No. 6-seeded Defenders still advance to the PIAA Tournament that begins Monday.
Warrior Run (12-11) will play District 2 champion Mid Valley at a site and time to be determined.
"Yeah, (the loss) is bittersweet," said first-year Warrior Run head coach Mark Evans. "Our goal when we started this season was to qualify for districts, and obviously we exceeded our goal.
"I don't like backing into the state tournament (with a loss)," added Evans. "I'd rather win (the title) to get in, but I'll take it. I'm not giving it back."
Wednesday's finish marked the third time since 2018 that Warrior Run has fallen in the district final and still advanced to states as a silver medalist. The Defenders, however, advanced to the quarterfinals both times.
Warrior Run trailed by a run early after Liberty's Alexia Kshir hit a sacrifice fly to center in the second inning.
The Defenders tied the game in the top of the third on Lakesha Hauck's RBI single that brought home Madison Litchard, who had the first of back-to-back-to-back singles in the frame. Megan Rovenolt also had a base hit in the third for Warrior Run.
Liberty (22-0-1) would go ahead 3-1 in the third on a RBI single from Megan Spohn, and the team's third run scored on a passed ball.
The Mounties then built their lead to 5-1 an inning later when an error helped put two runners on base before Haley Litzelman brought them both in with a two-run single to left.
"We made a couple of mistakes, but that's part of the game," said Evans. "I thought we tried to battle back, and we put a little pressure on (Liberty), but in the end it was just too much."
The Mounties later made their lead a much more insurmountable one with two more runs in the fifth. An RBI double from Kshir was the big blow in the inning and it preceded an RBI single from Saige Lehman.
All of those runs helped Tice finish the game strong for Liberty. Tice struck out 10 on the day, including four in the final two innings.
The hurler, however, allowed a pair of two-out base hits to Warrior Run's Madison Litchard and Megan Rovenolt in the seventh, but she coaxed Hauck to pop up to end the game.
And for a team featuring 17 underclassmen, the experience of reaching the district final will show the players that it can be done, and what they need to do in order to win a title.
"The experience for the younger ones, you can't measure that," said Evans, who's also extremely happy for his seniors who finally get the opportunity to play in states for the first time.
"I'm happy for all of the seniors, but especially for (my daughter) Abby," said Warrior Run's coach. "The end is getting closer, so (the finality of it all) is starting to resonate (in me)."
District 4 Class 3A Championship
at Elm Park, Williamsport
No. 1 North Penn-Liberty 7, No. 6 Warrior Run 1
Warrior Run 001 000 0 - 1-6-4
NP-Liberty 012 220 x - 7-9-0
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. Mackenzi Tice and Saige Lehman.
WP: Tice. LP: Heyler.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Hauck, 1-for-4, RBI; Kayla Swartchick, 1-for-3; Maura Woland, walk; Millie Gelnett, walk; Madison Litchard, 2-for-3, run scored; Megan Rovenolt, 2-for-3.
Top NP-Liberty hitters: Lehman, 3-for-4, RBI, run scored; Tice, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Haley Litzelman, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Megan Spohn, 1-for-4, RBI, run; McKenna Lightner, walk, run; Peyton Chappell, 2-for-3, run; Alexia Kshir, 1-for-2, double, RBI, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.