WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters left nine runners on base, including six over the last three innings, to fall to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-4 on Sunday evening.
Jake Norris made his Cutters debut, allowing three runs (all unearned) over his three innings of work. The Slippery Rock University product scattered two hits, walked one and struck out three before his exit.
David Mata entered and threw a scoreless 4th inning, which propelled the offense in the bottom of the 4th, as the Cutters plated a pair of runs to chip away at the deficit. Garett Wallace singled to center, scoring Will Feunning, to give the Cutters their first run. It was Wallace’s 12th RBI of the season. Freddy Rojas, Jr. plated the second run of the frame with a double play, so Rojas would not get credit for the RBI, but it did bring the Cutters within one at 3-2 in the 4th inning.
The Cutters would surrender runs in the top of the 5th amidst some controversy. After the Scrappers plated two runs against Mata, Justin Wiley tried to steal home but threw the brakes on about ten feet shy of home and got into a run down. On the final throw of the run-down, Cutters shortstop Jalen Greer had to leap to make the catch and made contact with Wiley as he applied the tag, causing each player to hit the ground.
Wiley was called out and the inning was over, until the Scrappers asked the umpires to discuss and after some deliberation, it was ruled that Greer interfered with Wiley and Wiley was given home.
The Scrappers added one more run in the frame, taking a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the 5th inning.
Kaleb Sophy, Mitchel Scott and Connor Langrell would go on to work the final four innings of relief, without giving up a score, giving the Cutters a chance to put runs on the board.
Williamsport took advantage of some wild pitching in the bottom of the 7th with Tyler Lasch and Will Fuenning getting drilled in back-to-back plate appearances with the bases loaded. A couple runs scored bringing Williamsport within three.
Jose Gonzalez had a chance to give the Cutters the lead with a grand slam but grounded out on a 3-1 offering.
The Crosscutters found themselves with runners on 2nd and 3rd in the bottom of the 8th inning and brought in team RBI-Leader Adam Becker off the bench. Becker served a fly ball to right for the final out of the inning.
In the 9th inning, Williamsport had the top of their line up due but were unable to scratch a run across, dropping the series finale.
The Cutters hit the road for an eight-game road trip on Tuesday, starting in Frederick.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
