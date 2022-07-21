Basketball
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 6 .769 — Connecticut 17 9 .654 3 Washington 16 11 .593 4½ Atlanta 12 14 .462 8 New York 9 16 .360 10½ Indiana 5 23 .179 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 8 .692 — Seattle 17 9 .654 1 Los Angeles 11 14 .440 6½ Dallas 11 14 .440 6½ Phoenix 11 16 .407 7½ Minnesota 10 17 .370 8½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 82, New York 63 Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76 Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 78, Seattle 74
Thursday’s Games
New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
FootballCanadian Football LeagueEast Division W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 2 2 0 4 75 110 Hamilton 1 4 0 2 105 141 Montreal 1 4 0 2 134 136 Ottawa 0 5 0 0 96 125
West Division W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 6 0 0 12 156 104 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 Saskatchewan 4 2 0 8 162 129 BC 3 1 0 6 159 92 Edmonton 2 4 0 4 121 220 two points for a win, one for a tie ___
Week SixThursday’s Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24 Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23
Week SevenThursday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 6 3 4 22 19 11 Portland 5 1 6 21 29 10 Chicago 5 2 5 20 20 16 Houston 5 4 3 18 20 14 Kansas City 5 4 3 18 12 14 OL Reign 4 3 5 17 11 9 ANGEL CITY FC 5 4 2 17 10 11 Orlando 3 5 4 13 12 26 Gotham FC 4 6 0 12 7 18 Louisville 2 5 5 11 13 18 Washington 1 5 7 10 11 15 North Carolina 2 5 2 8 14 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, July 15
Angel City FC at North Carolina ppd. Louisville 0, San Diego Wave FC 0, tie
Saturday, July 16
Houston 4, Chicago 1 Portland 5, Gotham FC 0
Sunday, July 17
Orlando 0, Washington 0, tie Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0
Friday, July 29
Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
San Diego Wave FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. OL Reign at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
CyclingTour de France ResultsWednesday17th Stage
A 129.7-km (80-mile) Saint Gaudens—Peyragudes 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 3:25:51. 2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, same time. 3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, :54 behind. 4. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 2:07. 5. Alexey Lutsenko, Russia, Astana-Qazaqstan Team, 2:34. 6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 2:38. 7. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:27. 8. Aleksandr Vlasov, Russia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:32. 9. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time. 10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Sasmic, same time.
Also
22. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 8:59 behind. 25. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 9:24. 42. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 19:00. 45. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 20:09. 51. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 21:38.
Overall Standings
1. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 67:53:54. 2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 2:18 behind. 3. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 4:56. 4. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Sasmic, 7:53. 5. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 7:57. 6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 9:21. 7. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 9:24. 8. Aleksandr Vlasov, Russia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 9:56. 9. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 14:33. 10. Enric Mas, Spain, MovieStar Team, 16:35.
Also
12. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 27:07 behind. 19. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 54:22. 21. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1:00:39. 23. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1:15:28. 51. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 2:08:27. 65. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 2:40:25.
Young Riders Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 67:56:12. 2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 30:05 behind. 3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 58:21. 4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1:13:10. 5. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 1:26:54. 6. Michael Storer, Australia, Groupama-FDJ, 1:44:12. 7. Georg Zimmerman, Germany, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 2:04:36. 8. Kevin Geniets, Luxembourg, Groupama-FDJ, 2:15:27. 9. Fred Wright, United Kingdom, Bahrain Victorious, 2:28:55. 10. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 2:38:07.
Mountain Standings
1. Simmon Geschke, Germany, COFIDIS, 64 points. 2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 52. 3. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 46. 4. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, 41. 5. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 39. 6. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 37. 7. Pierre Latour, France, TotalEnergies, 35. 8. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 31. 9. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 28. 10. Anthony Perez, France, COFIDIS, 26.
TransactionsBASEBALLNational League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Kyle Korver director of player affairs and development. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Kenrich Williams to a veteran extension.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Devon William on the reserve/did not report list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Dallin Leavitt and G Jordan Meredith. Signed CB Ike Brown. NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Craig James.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Suspended Saskatchewan WR D’haquille Williams one game for ripping off an opponent’s helmet and throwing it at him and fined Toronto DB Shaquille Richardson an undisclosed amount for initiating a confrontation during pre-game warmups in a game on July 16 between both teams.
HOCKEYNational Hoceky League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired up to $325,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from D.C. United in exchange for F Miguel Berry. NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of general manager Mike Jacobs. NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Jose Kleberson assistant coach. ORLANDO CITY FC — Acquired F Nicholas Gioacchini from Stade Malherbe Caen (France Ligue 2) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Transferred D Stuart Findlay to Oxford United FC (EFL League One) in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred M Simon Colyn to Jong PSV (Eerste Divisie).
National Women’s Soccer League
