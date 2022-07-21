Basketball

WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB

Chicago 20 6 .769 — Connecticut 17 9 .654 3 Washington 16 11 .593 4½ Atlanta 12 14 .462 8 New York 9 16 .360 10½ Indiana 5 23 .179 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 18 8 .692 — Seattle 17 9 .654 1 Los Angeles 11 14 .440 6½ Dallas 11 14 .440 6½ Phoenix 11 16 .407 7½ Minnesota 10 17 .370 8½ ___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 82, New York 63 Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76 Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Thursday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

FootballCanadian Football LeagueEast Division W L T Pts PF PA

Toronto 2 2 0 4 75 110 Hamilton 1 4 0 2 105 141 Montreal 1 4 0 2 134 136 Ottawa 0 5 0 0 96 125

West Division W L T Pts PF PA

Winnipeg 6 0 0 12 156 104 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 Saskatchewan 4 2 0 8 162 129 BC 3 1 0 6 159 92 Edmonton 2 4 0 4 121 220 two points for a win, one for a tie ___

Week SixThursday’s Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24 Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23

Week SevenThursday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 6 3 4 22 19 11 Portland 5 1 6 21 29 10 Chicago 5 2 5 20 20 16 Houston 5 4 3 18 20 14 Kansas City 5 4 3 18 12 14 OL Reign 4 3 5 17 11 9 ANGEL CITY FC 5 4 2 17 10 11 Orlando 3 5 4 13 12 26 Gotham FC 4 6 0 12 7 18 Louisville 2 5 5 11 13 18 Washington 1 5 7 10 11 15 North Carolina 2 5 2 8 14 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___

Friday, July 15

Angel City FC at North Carolina ppd. Louisville 0, San Diego Wave FC 0, tie

Saturday, July 16

Houston 4, Chicago 1 Portland 5, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, July 17

Orlando 0, Washington 0, tie Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0

Friday, July 29

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

San Diego Wave FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. OL Reign at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

CyclingTour de France ResultsWednesday17th Stage

A 129.7-km (80-mile) Saint Gaudens—Peyragudes 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 3:25:51. 2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, same time. 3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, :54 behind. 4. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 2:07. 5. Alexey Lutsenko, Russia, Astana-Qazaqstan Team, 2:34. 6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 2:38. 7. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:27. 8. Aleksandr Vlasov, Russia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:32. 9. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time. 10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Sasmic, same time.

Also

22. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 8:59 behind. 25. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 9:24. 42. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 19:00. 45. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 20:09. 51. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 21:38.

Overall Standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 67:53:54. 2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 2:18 behind. 3. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 4:56. 4. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Sasmic, 7:53. 5. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 7:57. 6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 9:21. 7. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 9:24. 8. Aleksandr Vlasov, Russia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 9:56. 9. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 14:33. 10. Enric Mas, Spain, MovieStar Team, 16:35.

Also

12. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 27:07 behind. 19. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 54:22. 21. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1:00:39. 23. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1:15:28. 51. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 2:08:27. 65. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 2:40:25.

Young Riders Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 67:56:12. 2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 30:05 behind. 3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 58:21. 4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1:13:10. 5. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 1:26:54. 6. Michael Storer, Australia, Groupama-FDJ, 1:44:12. 7. Georg Zimmerman, Germany, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 2:04:36. 8. Kevin Geniets, Luxembourg, Groupama-FDJ, 2:15:27. 9. Fred Wright, United Kingdom, Bahrain Victorious, 2:28:55. 10. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 2:38:07.

Mountain Standings

1. Simmon Geschke, Germany, COFIDIS, 64 points. 2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 52. 3. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 46. 4. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, 41. 5. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 39. 6. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 37. 7. Pierre Latour, France, TotalEnergies, 35. 8. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 31. 9. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 28. 10. Anthony Perez, France, COFIDIS, 26.

TransactionsBASEBALLNational League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL.

BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Kyle Korver director of player affairs and development. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Kenrich Williams to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALLNational Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Devon William on the reserve/did not report list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Dallin Leavitt and G Jordan Meredith. Signed CB Ike Brown. NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Craig James.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Saskatchewan WR D’haquille Williams one game for ripping off an opponent’s helmet and throwing it at him and fined Toronto DB Shaquille Richardson an undisclosed amount for initiating a confrontation during pre-game warmups in a game on July 16 between both teams.

HOCKEYNational Hoceky League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCERMajor League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired up to $325,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from D.C. United in exchange for F Miguel Berry. NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of general manager Mike Jacobs. NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Jose Kleberson assistant coach. ORLANDO CITY FC — Acquired F Nicholas Gioacchini from Stade Malherbe Caen (France Ligue 2) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Transferred D Stuart Findlay to Oxford United FC (EFL League One) in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred M Simon Colyn to Jong PSV (Eerste Divisie).

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Angel City director Eni Aluko one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for entering the field during a match on July 9 against San Diego Wave FC.

