SUNBURY - When Friday night's nasty weather turned Shikellamy's football field into a quagmire, Milton leaned on its offensive line to not only win the battle of attrition, but the battle in the trenches as well.
Trailing the Braves by a touchdown going into the second half, the Black Panthers leaned on its offensive line and a three-headed rushing attack of Chris Doyle, Xzavier Minium and Ashton Canelo to lead the team to a 27-20 regular season-ending victory at Shikellamy Stadium.
Doyle led the way in those efforts as he scored all three of Milton's touchdowns in the second half to bring the team back from a 14-7 deficit.
"The game was a mess, but give Shikellamy a lot of credit - they played really hard and they are coached really well. Our kids came out in the second half and took over the line of scrimmage, and that was the difference in the game," said Milton coach Phil Davis.
"Our offensive line, when we've been successful, has played really well. I challenged them at halftime and told them I'm going to put the game in their hands and you're going to determine our fate, and they were up for the challenge."
Following a 25-yard touchdown run by Minium early in the second quarter, Shikellamy (1-9 overall) got touchdown runs of 81 and 1 yards from Isaac Shaffer-Neitz and Gage Wolfe, respectively, in the final 2:05 to go into the half with a lead.
However, the game's momentum swung back in favor of Milton (6-4, 3-2 HAC-I) when Doyle ran for a four-yard touchdown run with 7:31 left in the third quarter following a big punt return from Dylan Reiff to set up 1st-and-goal at the 4.
"I think that touchdown was important. We made some stops again on defense, and a good punt return gave us some really good field position and we capitalized on it," said Davis. "I think that momentum helped us moving forward for the rest of the game."
It would be hard to argue with that following two more touchdown runs by Doyle - of 2 and 13 yards - in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Black Panthers.
Doyle finished with 99 yards on 20 carries and the three scores, plus Minium ran for 97 yards on 16 carries and Canelo added another 46 yards on seven carries.
"I mean, let's be honest. It was really hard to throw the ball in this kind of weather, and with the way the field is and the way the ball is on every play, obviously our game plan was to run the football and kind of get back to what we were doing early in the year," said Davis. "I thought we did that really well, especially in the second half. I thought we were stalemated a lot in the first half, but the players responded really well and handled business up front in the second half."
Now its on to the District 4 Class 3A playoffs for Milton. It's the first postseason berth for the Black Panthers since the 2012-13 season when the team finished 7-5.
"The fact we have a playoff game is something we haven't had in a long time, so I think that's very exciting and very rewarding," said Davis. "But like I've said all year the guys have faced a ton of adversity, and tonight was no different. Down 14-7 and with the way things have gone in the last couple of weeks, I just thought they responded excellently and I'm super proud of how they responded and played in the second half."
Milton 27, Shikellamy 20
At Shikellamy
Milton (6-4);0;7;7;13 - 27
Shikellamy (1-9);0;14;0;6 - 20
Scoring
2nd quarter
MILT-Xzavier Minium 25 run (Trace Witter kick), 11:05
SHIK-Isaac Shaffer-Neitz 81 run (Niicholas Koontz kick), 2:05
SHIK-Gage Wolfe 1 run (Koontz kick), 0:25
3rd quarter
MILT-Chris Doyle 4 run (Witter kick), 7:31
4th quarter
MILT-Doyle 2 run (run failed), 7:20
MILT-Doyle 13 run (Witter kick), 2:15
SHIK-Shaffer-Neitz 13 pass from Brayden Wertman, 0:00 (kick not attempted)
Statistics
;MILT;SHIK
First downs;12;8
Rushes-yards;44-236;29-189
Passing;3-6-0;6-12-0
Passing yards;9;80
Penalties-yards;3-28;6-30
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-1
Individual statistics
Rushing: Milton: Doyle, 20-99, 3 TDs; X. Minimum, 16-97; Ashton Canelo, 7-46; Team, 1-(-6). Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko, 9-107; Shaffer-Neitz, 7-83, TD; Wolfe, 6-18, TD; Wertman, 5-(-14); Team, 2-(-5).
Passing: Milton: X. Minimum, 3-6-0, 9 yards. Shikellamy: Wertman, 6-12-0, 80 yards.
Receiving: Milton: Luke Goodwin, 1-6; Canelo, 1-3; Doyle, 1-0. Shikellamy: Kaden Hoffman, 2-31; Shaffer-Neitz, 2-30, TD; John Peiffer, 2-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.