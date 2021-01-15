MIFFLINBURG - When the shots fall, good things tend to happen.
Mifflinburg trailed Shikellamy by a mere three points at the half of their Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup on Friday.
But a monster third period, as well as a game-high 19 points from Ella Shuck, helped turn the tide for the host Wildcats, who made some key shots down the stretch to hold on for a 46-44 victory over the Braves at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
"We expected (the game to be tough). The games are always going to be hard against Shikellamy," said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. "I told the girls that Shikellamy is always a tough matchup. It's our third game of the week, but I thought my girls battled, and we battled hard tonight."
Mifflinburg (2-1 overall and HAC-I) trailed 21-18 after the opening 16 minutes, but back-to-back jumpers by Avery Metzger and then layup by Ella Shuck began the third and it gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 25-23 with 4:50 left.
A 3-pointer from Olivia Erickson followed moments later as the two teams traded baskets for the next couple of minutes. However, a couple of buckets by Jenna Haines late in the third put Mifflinburg ahead 36-32 with a quarter left to play.
"We were able to beat the press a little bit and we got some fast breaks there and some easy buckets," said coach Shuck. "Metzger knocked down a couple of outside shots, which was big for her confidence, and Brooke (Catherman) inside was taking it strong to the hoop there.
"So, yeah, the shots just fell and we executed a lot better," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Shikellamy refused to go away and kept the game within a couple of possessions throughout the fourth, but Catherman made two straight layups and then Metzger hit a floater along the baseline with just 1:16 left to seal the game, although a little bit of drama did ensue.
Following Metzger's bucket Mifflinburg turned the ball on three straight possessions to keep the contest tight, but Shikellamy couldn't capitalize on those opportunities as the Braves missed three good looks at the basket.
"It did (get tense at the end), but we knew it was going to happen," said coach Shuck. "We had some turnovers and we kind of rushed some things when we didn't need to, but I think we were just able to do enough and we didn't give up many points on defensive end - if we turned the ball over we still got a stop - and were able to get enough at the end to pull it out."
In addition to her 19 points, Ella Shuck had six rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal. Plus, Metzger finished with 10 points for the Wildcats, who next play at Central Columbia today at 7:30 p.m.
"I think we played hard. We got a little sloppy at times, but it was a good win and we fought hard and played well as a team," said Ella Shuck. "I think we just continued to fight (until the end) and we knew that we could (win).
"Defensivley, we played good and had some stops, and we just executed on the offensive end when we needed to," Shuck added.
Mifflinburg 46, Shikellamy 44
at Mifflinburg
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;12;9;11;12 - 44
Mifflinburg;13;5;18;10 - 46
Shikellamy (0-2) 44
Melanie Minnier 2 2-4 6; Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2; Jordan Moten 6 1-2 15; Emma Bronowicz 5 1-2 11; Tori Scheller 2 0-2 6; Paige Fausey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 4-10 4.
3-point goals: Scheller 2, Moten 2.
Mifflinburg (2-1) 46
Brooke Catherman 3 1-1 7; Olivia Erickson 2 1-2 6; Ella Shuck 8 0-1 19; Jenna Haines 2 0-0 4; Avery Metzger 5 0-0 10; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 2-5 46.
3-point goals: Shuck 3, Erickson.
JV score: Shikellamy, 47-3.
