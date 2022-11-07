MIFFLINBURG — Warrior Run gave Mifflinburg all that it had early on in Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal, but a scoring spurt by the Wildcats late in the first half led to a 49-13 win over the Defenders.

Mifflinburg shook off a lackluster start to score three touchdowns in the final 6:11 of the second quarter to pull away from Warrior Run.

