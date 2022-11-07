MIFFLINBURG — Warrior Run gave Mifflinburg all that it had early on in Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal, but a scoring spurt by the Wildcats late in the first half led to a 49-13 win over the Defenders.
Mifflinburg shook off a lackluster start to score three touchdowns in the final 6:11 of the second quarter to pull away from Warrior Run.
“That’s what we wanted to see. We wanted to challenge the boys to come out and execute consistently,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team travels to face No. 2 Loyalsock at 7 p.m. Friday.
“For the most part we saw that (consistency) out of them throughout the game in a lot of different phases of the game, and I was very pleased with that,” added Dressler. “Playing at home and getting this win is huge for the boys, and it’s huge for the team, the community and the school. It’s just real big for us.”
Leading 14-7, No. 3 Mifflinburg (9-2) went up by two touchdowns following a one-yard run by quarterback Troy Dressler with 6:11 left in the first half.
But less than 2 minutes later No. 6 Warrior Run (3-8) took advantage of some good field position to get a two-yard touchdown run by Sam Hall to get back to within a score.
The Wildcats responded in the next series with a 33-yard touchdown by Andrew Diehl, and an onside kick by Sean Grodotzke gave the ball right back to the hosts at the Defenders’ 47.
Mifflinburg, which was aided by a 15-yard personal foul penalty, only needed two plays and 20 seconds to score again as Carter Breed dashed for a 10-yard score to build the Wildcats’ lead to 35-13.
“We knew we couldn’t stop the run the last game, and we wanted to beat us with the pass, and that’s what we forced Mifflinburg to do early,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “We were fortunate to stay in the game early and make some plays, and we held them on defense here and there, but the score doesn’t show how we fought and I’m very, very proud of my kids.”
In the second half, Mifflinburg kept pulling away with a seven-yard touchdown run from Diehl and a 31-yard score from Jarrett Miller.
“We were a little anxious coming out of the gate, but then we settled down and started putting everything together,” said coach Dressler. “Going into the half we talked about some of the things we needed to build on — keep building on the things perhaps we didn’t execute as sharply as we wanted to the past few weeks.
“The kids came out and showed it, and they did a great job,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Diehl finished with 113 yards on 10 carries and three scores after he ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter. In addition, Troy Dressler finished with 172 yards passing and a score — a 64-yard strike to Sean Grodotzke, which came 14 seconds following a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Newton to Hall early in the second quarter for Warrior Run.
Hall paced the Defenders with five catches for 132 yards, and Newton was 9-of-16 for 163 yards.
“There were two touchdowns (within 20 seconds) with the onside kick and everything, but we were still in the game. We had some momentum, but every time we pulled that rope a little bit, they just pulled back away from us. So, credit to Mifflinburg they are a real good team, and they have a lot of playmakers. But the heart was there and I like where the program is going. The effort was there, but we just ran into a team that’s better than us.”
District 4 Class 3A Quarterfinal
at Mifflinburg Area High School
No. 3 Mifflinburg 49, No. 6 Warrior Run 13
Warrior Run (3-7) 0 13 0 0; — 13
Mifflinburg (9-2) 7 28 14 0; — 49
Scoring
First Quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 51 run (Sean Grodotzke kick), 4:49.
Second Quarter
WR-Sam Hall 16 pass from Ryan Newton (Gavin Hunter kick), 11:53.
Miff-Grodotzke 64 pass from Troy Dressler (Grodotzke kick), 11:39.
Miff-Dressler 1 run (Grodotzke kick), 6:11.
WR-Hall 2 run (kick blocked), 4:21.
Miff-Diehl 33 run (Grodotzke kick), 2:24.
Miff-Carter Breed 10 run (Grodotzke kick), 2:04.
Third Quarter
Miff-Diehl 7 run (Grodotzke kick), 10:35.
Miff-Jarrett Miller 31 run (Grodotzke kick), 6:44.
Statistics
WR MIFF
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 26-16 35-259
Passing-yards 163 172
Att-Comp-Att 9-16-0 8-14-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-18 3-35
Individuals
RUSHING: Warrior Run: Thomas Royles, 8-30; Hall, 6-(-2); Newton, 6-(-41); Stone Allison, 5-29; Eli Butler, 1-0. Mifflinburg: Diehl, 10-113, 3 TDs; Breed, 5-34, TD; Kaiden Kmett, 5-29; Dressler, 3-31, TD; Chad Martin, 3-9; Ben Reitz, 3-8; Miller, 2-32, TD; Radwill Susan, 2-7; Arnold Troup, 1-(-2); Ben Diehl, 1-(-2).
PASSING: Warrior Run: Newton, 9-16-0-163, TD. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 8-14-0-172, TD.
RECEIVING: Warrior Run: Hall, 5-132, TD; Cohen Zechman, 2-19; Carter Marr, 2-12. Mifflinburg: Kyler Troup, 3-62; Grodotzke, 2-69, TD; Diehl, 1-25; Zach Wertman, 1-11; Breed, 1-5.
