Baseball
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 14 2 .875
Boston 9 3 .750
LA Angels 9 5 .643
Houston 7 4 .636
Toronto 10 6 .625
Detroit 10 7 .588
Seattle 8 6 .571
Chicago WSox 7 6 .538
NY Yankees 8 8 .500
Minnesota 7 7 .500
Tampa Bay 7 7 .500
Baltimore 6 8 .429
Texas 7 10 .412
Oakland 6 9 .400
Cleveland 5 9 .357
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
LA Dodgers 9 4 .692
St. Louis 9 5 .643
Chicago Cubs 10 6 .625
Philadelphia 8 7 .533
Cincinnati 8 9 .471
San Diego 8 9 .471
Atlanta 6 7 .462
NY Mets 6 8 .429
Colorado 6 9 .400
Milwaukee 6 9 .400
Washington 5 8 .385
Arizona 6 10 .375
San Francisco 5 11 .313
Pittsburgh 4 10 .286
Miami 3 10 .231
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Detroit 16, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 3
Houston 3, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 0
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2
Texas 8, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Dodgers (ss) 13, San Francisco 8
Cleveland 4, Oakland 2
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 11, Arizona 10
Kansas City 12, Milwaukee 2
Seattle 4, Colorado 2
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Boston (ss) 4
Houston 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston (ss) 3
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Atlanta 11, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 8, Minnesota 7
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Oakland (ss) 3
Oakland (ss) 8, San Diego 6
Arizona 10, Colorado 9
Seattle 11, Texas 10
Monday's Games
Baltimore (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston (ss) at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
College
Baseball
Game 1: Bloomsburg 11, Lock Haven 3
Game 2: Lock Haven 12, Bloomsburg 8
Note: In all, five different Bald Eagles recorded a multiple-hit game in game 2, with Andrew Ramirez (Lewisburg Area H.S.) getting a three-hit game.
Game 1: FDU-Florham 8, Lycoming 3
Game 2: FDU-Florham 7, Lycoming 2
Note: First-year Greg Wirin had a pair of hits on each end of the Warriors' MAC Freedom-season-opening doubleheader at FDU-Florham on Sunday. In the first game, both first-years Nick Reeder and Wirin each had two hits to lead Lycoming (1-5, 0-2 MAC Freedom), which fell to FDU-Florham (5-3, 2-0 MAC Freedom), 8-3, with FDU using a four-run second to take control of the game.
Game 1: Bucknell 3, Rhode Island 2
Game 2: Bucknell 3, Rhode Island 2
Notes: Billy Kender and Grant Voytovich came through with walk-off base hits in extra innings in both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, helping the Bison finish off a three-game sweep of Rhode Island at Depew Field. The Bison won both games by 3-2 margins and made it three straight come-from-behind wins after rallying from down 5-0 to win 8-6 on Saturday.
Both games of twin bill were scheduled for seven innings but required extra frames as both teams received good pitching and strong defense. Tyler O’Neill tossed an eight-inning complete game to pick up his second win of the season in the opener, and Will Greer allowed only one run over 5.1 innings in the nightcap. Lefty Nick Mulvey earned his first collegiate win in relief in game two for Bucknell (5-9).
Saturday
Bucknell 8, Rhode Island 6
Notes: Anthony Sherwin’s third hit of the day was a tiebreaking two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending the Bison to a come-from-behind 8-6 win over Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon at chilly Depew Field. Some shaky defense led to five unearned runs for the Rams (3-7) in the first two innings, but Chris DiFiore pitched five strong innings to keep the Bison (3-9) in the game until the bats got going. Sean Keys’ two-out, two-run double capped a five-run fifth to tie the game, and then the Bison went ahead with three straight two-out hits in the sixth.
Softball
Game 1: Lock Haven 9, Wheeling 5
Game 2: Ashland 10, Lock Haven 4
Note: Leading Lock Haven (4-4) on Friday was Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Delaney Good, who was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the first game.
Men's lacrosse
Drew 12, Lycoming 11
Note: Sophomore goalkeeper Ben Franco posted a career-high 25 saves, the fourth-most in program history, to help lead the Warriors in a setback at Drew on Sunday. Franco’s 25 stops are the most for a Warrior since Michael Tenant set the school record of 28 saves against Ithaca on Feb. 27, 2019. Sophomore Joey Hoover put three balls in the back of the cage for his second career hat trick and added two groundballs for Lycoming (2-4) against Drew (5-3).
Women's lacrosse
Saturday
Bucknell 11, Mount St. Mary's 8
Notes: Bucknell saw nine different players hit the back of the net in an 11-8 win over Mount St. Mary’s. The Bison have won four straight games to get to 4-2 on the season, marking the team’s longest winning streak since 2016. Allie Boyce and Taylor McClain both logged two goals and an assist, and freshman Alex Nesbitt had a goal and three assists for the Bison, who scored six first-quarter goals and led 8-2 at the half and 10-3 after three quarters.
