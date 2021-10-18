Women’s field hockey
Lock Haven 2, Sacred Heart 0Sunday at Lock Haven
LHU improved to 5-7. Sacred Heart is 2-11.
No. 1 Shippensburg 6, Bloomsburg 0Saturday at Bloomsburg
Bloom fell to 7-7, 1-5 PSAC while Ship improved to 12-0, 6-0.
Women’s soccerBucknell 2, Boston 2Bloomsburg 1, MansfieldSaturday at Mansfield
Bloom won its fourth straight and improved to 9-3-1, 8-2-1 PSAC East. Mansfield is 1-10-2, 0-9-2.
Lock Haven 1, Shippensburg 0Saturday at Lock Haven
LHU improved to 5-6-1, 3-6-1 PSAC while Ship fell to 4-7-1, 4-5-1.
FDU-FLorham 2, Lycoming 0Saturday at Lycoming
Lycoming fell to 9-4-1, 2-1-1 MAC Freedom while FDU-Florham improved to 11-4-1, 4-1-1.
Men’s soccerHoly Cross 4, Bucknell 1Saturday at Holy Cross
Jameson Railey scored his first goal of the season. Bucknell fell to 4-8-2, 2-3-1 Patriot League while Holy Cross improved to 8-3-2, 5-1-0.
Lock Haven 2, Shippensburg 1Saturday at Lock Haven
Lock Haven improved to 7-2-2, 5-1-1 PSAC while Ship fell to 4-5, 2-5.
Lycoming 3, FDU-Florham 1Saturday at Lycoming
Millville grad Cam Laubach scored his first collegiate goal as the Warriors (7-4-3, 3-1 MAC Freedom) claimed a share of first place in the league. FDU-Florham is 7-6-2, 1-3-1.
Cross countryAubrey Shenk InvitationalSaturday at Gettysburg
Lycoming junior Mariah Rovenolt, a Warrior Run graduate, turned in a season-best time of 39:32.5.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110 Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6 Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11 Green Bay 24, Chicago 14 Indianapolis 31, Houston 3 Kansas City 31, Washington 13 L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11 Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT Arizona 37, Cleveland 14 Dallas 35, New England 29, OT Las Vegas 34, Denver 24 Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Postseason
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 1, Boston 1
Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Houston (Urquidy 8-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston at Boston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, 5:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
National League
Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4), 5:08 p.m. (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Urias 20-3), 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox)
WNBA
Postseason
Finals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 3, No. 5 Phoenix 1
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago 86, Phoenix 50 Sunday, Oct 17: Chicago 80, Phoenix 74
College football
EAST Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17 Buffalo 27, Ohio 26 Columbia 23, Penn 14 Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21 Fordham 66, Bucknell 21 Harvard 30, Lafayette 3 Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14 Maine 27, William & Mary 16 Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5 NC State 33, Boston College 7 Princeton 56, Brown 42 Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17 Stony Brook 34, Delaware 17 Towson 28, Rhode Island 7 Uconn 21, Yale 15 Villanova 17, Albany (NY) 10 SOUTH Alabama 49, Mississippi St. 9 Alcorn St. 24, MVSU 12 Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5 Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16 Davidson 70, Presbyterian 35 Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31 Furman 24, The Citadel 14 Georgia 30, Kentucky 13 Grambling St. 34, Texas Southern 20 Jackson St. 28, Alabama St. 7 James Madison 19, Richmond 3 Kennesaw St. 14, NC A&T 0 LSU 49, Florida 42 Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28 McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 17 Mississippi 31, Tennessee 26 Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17 Morehead St. 31, Butler 8 Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14 North Alabama 42, Robert Morris 31 North Carolina 45, Miami 42 Pittsburgh 28, Virginia Tech 7 Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29 SC State 37, Morgan St. 14 SE Louisiana 61, Houston Baptist 24 Samford 27, Wofford 24 South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20 St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7 Tennessee St. 20, Tennessee Tech 13, OT Tulsa 32, South Florida 31 UAB 34, Southern Miss. 0 VMI 45, Mercer 7 Virginia 48, Duke 0 W. Kentucky 43, Old Dominion 20 MIDWEST Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31 Cent. Michigan 26, Toledo 23, OT Cincinnati 56, UCF 21 Iowa St. 33, Kansas St. 20 Marist 20, Dayton 17 Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21 Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15 Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23 Missouri St. 37, Indiana St. 7 Murray St. 32, SE Missouri 31 N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0 N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26 Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7 Purdue 24, Iowa 7 S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17 S. Illinois 31, North Dakota 28 South Dakota 34, N. Iowa 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14 Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14 UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 17 W. Michigan 64, Kent St. 31 Wisconsin 20, Army 14 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 24, Lamar 17 Auburn 38, Arkansas 23 Baylor 38, BYU 24 E. Kentucky 38, Cent. Arkansas 35 Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21 Oklahoma 52, TCU 31 Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24 Southern U. 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 Troy 31, Texas State 28 UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3 UTSA 45, Rice 0 FAR WEST Air Force 24, Boise St. 17 Colorado 34, Arizona 0 Colorado St. 36, New Mexico 7 E. Washington 71, Idaho 21 Fresno St. 17, Wyoming 0 N. Arizona 59, S. Utah 35 Nevada 34, Hawaii 17 Portland St. 31, Idaho St. 10 Sacramento St. 28, Montana 27 San Diego 13, Drake 10 UC Davis 32, N. Colorado 3 UCLA 24, Washington 17 Utah 35, Arizona St. 21 Utah St. 28, UNLV 24 Washington St. 34, Stanford 31
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Results
Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas.
Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 334 laps, 58 points. 2. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334, 50. 3. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 334, 34. 4. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 40. 5. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 39. 6. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 48. 7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334, 33. 8. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334, 40. 9. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 32. 10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 334, 27. 11. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 34. 12. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 334, 25. 13. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 24. 14. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334, 23. 15. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 334, 30. 16. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 332, 33. 17. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332, 20. 18. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 331, 19. 19. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 330, 18. 20. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 329, 17. 21. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 327, 16. 22. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 324, 0. 23. (38) David Starr, Ford, 323, 0. 24. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 321, 0. 25. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 320, 12. 26. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 319, 0. 27. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 317, 0. 28. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 311, 9. 29. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 299, 8. 30. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, engine, 298, 7. 31. (30) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, suspension, 59, 6. 32. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 38, 5. 33. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 4. 34. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 3. 35. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 31, 2. 36. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 1. 37. (32) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0. 38. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0. 39. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.854 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of Victory: .459 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 55 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-27; W.Byron 28-39; M.Truex 40; W.Byron 41-82; K.Larson 83-93; W.Byron 94; D.Hamlin 95-96; Ky.Busch 97-116; K.Larson 117-334 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 256 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 55 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 20 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 8; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; B.Keselowski, 1; J.Logano, 1; C.Bell, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 4123; 2. R.Blaney, 4072; 3. D.Hamlin, 4064; 4. Ky.Busch, 4063; 5. C.Elliott, 4055; 6. B.Keselowski, 4048; 7. M.Truex, 4041; 8. J.Logano, 4020; 9. K.Harvick, 2248; 10. C.Bell, 2198; 11. Ku.Busch, 2196; 12. T.Reddick, 2192; 13. W.Byron, 2183; 14. A.Almirola, 2136; 15. A.Bowman, 2135; 16. M.McDowell, 2107.
Golf
PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores
Sunday at The Summit Club
Las Vegas
