Women’s field hockey

Lock Haven 2, Sacred Heart 0Sunday at Lock Haven

LHU improved to 5-7. Sacred Heart is 2-11.

No. 1 Shippensburg 6, Bloomsburg 0Saturday at Bloomsburg

Bloom fell to 7-7, 1-5 PSAC while Ship improved to 12-0, 6-0.

Women’s soccerBucknell 2, Boston 2Bloomsburg 1, MansfieldSaturday at Mansfield

Bloom won its fourth straight and improved to 9-3-1, 8-2-1 PSAC East. Mansfield is 1-10-2, 0-9-2.

Lock Haven 1, Shippensburg 0Saturday at Lock Haven

LHU improved to 5-6-1, 3-6-1 PSAC while Ship fell to 4-7-1, 4-5-1.

FDU-FLorham 2, Lycoming 0Saturday at Lycoming

Lycoming fell to 9-4-1, 2-1-1 MAC Freedom while FDU-Florham improved to 11-4-1, 4-1-1.

Men’s soccerHoly Cross 4, Bucknell 1Saturday at Holy Cross

Jameson Railey scored his first goal of the season. Bucknell fell to 4-8-2, 2-3-1 Patriot League while Holy Cross improved to 8-3-2, 5-1-0.

Lock Haven 2, Shippensburg 1Saturday at Lock Haven

Lock Haven improved to 7-2-2, 5-1-1 PSAC while Ship fell to 4-5, 2-5.

Lycoming 3, FDU-Florham 1Saturday at Lycoming

Millville grad Cam Laubach scored his first collegiate goal as the Warriors (7-4-3, 3-1 MAC Freedom) claimed a share of first place in the league. FDU-Florham is 7-6-2, 1-3-1.

Cross countryAubrey Shenk InvitationalSaturday at Gettysburg

Lycoming junior Mariah Rovenolt, a Warrior Run graduate, turned in a season-best time of 39:32.5.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110 Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6 Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11 Green Bay 24, Chicago 14 Indianapolis 31, Houston 3 Kansas City 31, Washington 13 L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11 Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT Arizona 37, Cleveland 14 Dallas 35, New England 29, OT Las Vegas 34, Denver 24 Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Postseason

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Houston 1, Boston 1

Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Houston (Urquidy 8-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston at Boston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, 5:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

National League

Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4), 5:08 p.m. (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Urias 20-3), 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox)

WNBA

Postseason

Finals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 3, No. 5 Phoenix 1

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Phoenix 91, Chicago 86, OT Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago 86, Phoenix 50 Sunday, Oct 17: Chicago 80, Phoenix 74

College football

EAST Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17 Buffalo 27, Ohio 26 Columbia 23, Penn 14 Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21 Fordham 66, Bucknell 21 Harvard 30, Lafayette 3 Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14 Maine 27, William & Mary 16 Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5 NC State 33, Boston College 7 Princeton 56, Brown 42 Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17 Stony Brook 34, Delaware 17 Towson 28, Rhode Island 7 Uconn 21, Yale 15 Villanova 17, Albany (NY) 10 SOUTH Alabama 49, Mississippi St. 9 Alcorn St. 24, MVSU 12 Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5 Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16 Davidson 70, Presbyterian 35 Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31 Furman 24, The Citadel 14 Georgia 30, Kentucky 13 Grambling St. 34, Texas Southern 20 Jackson St. 28, Alabama St. 7 James Madison 19, Richmond 3 Kennesaw St. 14, NC A&T 0 LSU 49, Florida 42 Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28 McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 17 Mississippi 31, Tennessee 26 Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17 Morehead St. 31, Butler 8 Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14 North Alabama 42, Robert Morris 31 North Carolina 45, Miami 42 Pittsburgh 28, Virginia Tech 7 Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29 SC State 37, Morgan St. 14 SE Louisiana 61, Houston Baptist 24 Samford 27, Wofford 24 South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20 St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7 Tennessee St. 20, Tennessee Tech 13, OT Tulsa 32, South Florida 31 UAB 34, Southern Miss. 0 VMI 45, Mercer 7 Virginia 48, Duke 0 W. Kentucky 43, Old Dominion 20 MIDWEST Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31 Cent. Michigan 26, Toledo 23, OT Cincinnati 56, UCF 21 Iowa St. 33, Kansas St. 20 Marist 20, Dayton 17 Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21 Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15 Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23 Missouri St. 37, Indiana St. 7 Murray St. 32, SE Missouri 31 N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0 N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26 Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7 Purdue 24, Iowa 7 S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17 S. Illinois 31, North Dakota 28 South Dakota 34, N. Iowa 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14 Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14 UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 17 W. Michigan 64, Kent St. 31 Wisconsin 20, Army 14 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 24, Lamar 17 Auburn 38, Arkansas 23 Baylor 38, BYU 24 E. Kentucky 38, Cent. Arkansas 35 Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21 Oklahoma 52, TCU 31 Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24 Southern U. 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 Troy 31, Texas State 28 UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3 UTSA 45, Rice 0 FAR WEST Air Force 24, Boise St. 17 Colorado 34, Arizona 0 Colorado St. 36, New Mexico 7 E. Washington 71, Idaho 21 Fresno St. 17, Wyoming 0 N. Arizona 59, S. Utah 35 Nevada 34, Hawaii 17 Portland St. 31, Idaho St. 10 Sacramento St. 28, Montana 27 San Diego 13, Drake 10 UC Davis 32, N. Colorado 3 UCLA 24, Washington 17 Utah 35, Arizona St. 21 Utah St. 28, UNLV 24 Washington St. 34, Stanford 31

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Results

Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 334 laps, 58 points. 2. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334, 50. 3. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 334, 34. 4. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 40. 5. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 39. 6. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 48. 7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334, 33. 8. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334, 40. 9. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 32. 10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 334, 27. 11. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 34. 12. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 334, 25. 13. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 24. 14. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334, 23. 15. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 334, 30. 16. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 332, 33. 17. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332, 20. 18. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 331, 19. 19. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 330, 18. 20. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 329, 17. 21. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 327, 16. 22. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 324, 0. 23. (38) David Starr, Ford, 323, 0. 24. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 321, 0. 25. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 320, 12. 26. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 319, 0. 27. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 317, 0. 28. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 311, 9. 29. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 299, 8. 30. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, engine, 298, 7. 31. (30) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, suspension, 59, 6. 32. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 38, 5. 33. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 4. 34. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 3. 35. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 31, 2. 36. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 1. 37. (32) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0. 38. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0. 39. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.854 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of Victory: .459 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 55 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-27; W.Byron 28-39; M.Truex 40; W.Byron 41-82; K.Larson 83-93; W.Byron 94; D.Hamlin 95-96; Ky.Busch 97-116; K.Larson 117-334 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 256 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 55 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 20 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 8; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; B.Keselowski, 1; J.Logano, 1; C.Bell, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1; B.Wallace, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 4123; 2. R.Blaney, 4072; 3. D.Hamlin, 4064; 4. Ky.Busch, 4063; 5. C.Elliott, 4055; 6. B.Keselowski, 4048; 7. M.Truex, 4041; 8. J.Logano, 4020; 9. K.Harvick, 2248; 10. C.Bell, 2198; 11. Ku.Busch, 2196; 12. T.Reddick, 2192; 13. W.Byron, 2183; 14. A.Almirola, 2136; 15. A.Bowman, 2135; 16. M.McDowell, 2107.

Golf

PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

Sunday at The Summit Club

Las Vegas

Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final Round Rory McIlroy (500), $1,755,000 68-67-62-66_263 Collin Morikawa (300), $1,053,000 67-70-65-62_264 Keith Mitchell (163), $565,500 62-64-73-67_266 Rickie Fowler (163), $565,500 66-66-63-71_266 Talor Gooch (96), $342,469 67-68-70-62_267 Sam Burns (96), $342,469 67-68-66-66_267 Aaron Wise (96), $342,469 66-67-68-66_267 Adam Scott (96), $342,469 68-63-67-69_267 Sungjae Im (70), $243,750 68-69-67-64_268 Gary Woodland (70), $243,750 68-69-66-65_268 Harry Higgs (70), $243,750 64-67-70-67_268 Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 66-67-67-68_268 Robert Streb (70), $243,750 61-72-65-70_268 Webb Simpson (54), $169,065 69-69-66-65_269 Jhonattan Vegas (54), $169,065 66-69-68-66_269 Chris Kirk (54), $169,065 68-67-68-66_269 Abraham Ancer (54), $169,065 70-65-63-71_269 Emiliano Grillo (43), $116,331 72-68-69-61_270 Xander Schauffele (43), $116,331 69-69-69-63_270 Justin Thomas (43), $116,331 69-67-70-64_270 Jordan Spieth (43), $116,331 66-65-72-67_270 Viktor Hovland (43), $116,331 65-68-70-67_270 Ian Poulter (43), $116,331 66-67-67-70_270 Tyrrell Hatton (43), $116,331 67-65-67-71_270 Sergio Garcia (31), $70,506 65-70-69-67_271 K.H. Lee (31), $70,506 67-72-66-66_271 Paul Casey (31), $70,506 68-65-70-68_271 Mackenzie Hughes (31), $70,506 71-62-70-68_271 Carlos Ortiz (31), $70,506 71-65-67-68_271 Russell Henley (31), $70,506 68-69-65-69_271 Erik van Rooyen (31), $70,506 67-66-68-70_271 Tom Hoge (22), $51,610 71-68-68-65_272 Keegan Bradley (22), $51,610 70-66-69-67_272 Seonghyeon Kim (0), $51,610 68-63-72-69_272 Hudson Swafford (22), $51,610 65-69-69-69_272 Sung Kang (22), $51,610 71-64-67-70_272 Harold Varner III (22), $51,610 67-70-66-69_272 Marc Leishman (15), $37,635 70-69-70-64_273 Scottie Scheffler (15), $37,635 66-71-71-65_273 Louis Oosthuizen (15), $37,635 70-71-65-67_273 Matt Jones (15), $37,635 70-69-66-68_273 Brooks Koepka (15), $37,635 67-70-68-68_273 Tommy Fleetwood (15), $37,635 68-72-64-69_273 Maverick McNealy (15), $37,635 69-65-69-70_273 Tony Finau (10), $27,008 68-71-70-65_274 Dustin Johnson (10), $27,008 74-66-67-67_274 Lucas Glover (10), $27,008 69-70-65-70_274 Joaquin Niemann (10), $27,008 67-69-67-71_274 Joohyung Kim (0), $21,723 68-73-68-66_275 Sebastián Muñoz (8), $21,723 69-67-71-68_275 Kevin Streelman (8), $21,723 75-70-63-67_275 Kevin Na (8), $21,723 68-66-72-69_275 Stewart Cink (8), $21,723 69-68-67-71_275 Shane Lowry (6), $20,085 73-70-69-64_276 Jason Kokrak (6), $20,085 77-66-65-68_276 Kevin Kisner (6), $20,085 70-68-68-70_276 Justin Rose (6), $19,598 75-65-69-68_277 Minkyu Kim (0), $19,598 69-66-70-72_277 Hideki Matsuyama (5), $19,013 66-70-74-68_278 Cameron Tringale (5), $19,013 71-70-69-68_278 Alex Noren (5), $19,013 72-69-67-70_278 Byeong Hun An (0), $19,013 70-70-68-70_278 Rasmus Hojgaard (0), $18,525 69-71-69-70_279 Jason Day (4), $18,038 73-70-72-65_280 Cam Davis (4), $18,038 68-69-74-69_280 Patton Kizzire (4), $18,038 71-71-70-68_280 Sanghun Shin (0), $18,038 71-70-69-70_280 Branden Grace (3), $17,258 72-72-71-66_281 Patrick Reed (3), $17,258 71-66-73-71_281 Jaekyeong Lee (0), $17,258 69-71-71-70_281 Charley Hoffman (3), $17,258 72-70-68-71_281 Yoseop Seo (0), $16,575 74-70-70-68_282 Brian Harman (3), $16,575 67-69-73-73_282 Max Homa (3), $16,575 67-70-70-75_282 Hanbyeol Kim (0), $16,185 74-69-71-70_284 Si Woo Kim (2), $15,990 71-69-71-77_288 Charl Schwartzel (2), $15,795 72-72-76-75_295

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League NEW YORK METS — Announced INF Brandon Drury refused an outright assignment to Syracuse (Triple-A East) and elected free agency. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent Gs Roman Durny, Lukas Dostai and D Greg Pateryn to San Diego (AHL). Called up D Simon Benoit from San Diego (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton. Reactivated LW Blake Coleman from suspension. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Called up RW Yegor Chinakhov from Cleveland (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Reactivated C Dylan Larkin from suspension. EDMONTON OILERS — Sent D William Lagesson to Bakersfield (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Sent C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Called up C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Released G Alexander Bishop. Called up G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).

