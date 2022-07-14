WILLIAMSPORT — The Crosscutters plated five runs on six hits in the bottom of the first, using that lead to propel them to a 7-2 win and a series victory over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday.
Third baseman Travis Holt recorded a two-run triple in the first inning and finished the night 2-for-3 with the triple and two RBI. Designated hitter Daniel Harris went 2-for-4 in the win, driving in a run and scoring a run for the Cutters. Right fielder Cole Evans also went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Cam Robinson delivered a strong outing, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over four innings of work. Creed Watkins was not his usual self, walking his first two batters of the season, but he induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to escape the fifth without a run scoring. Watkins earned his third win of the season.
Nick Palumbo utilized a double play as he tossed a pair of scoreless innings, allowing one hit, but walked three. The Cutters bullpen allowed one run over five innings of relief, walking six and giving up four hits.
Matthew Etzel scored his 31st run of the season, the most by an individual on the Crosscutters in the Draft League era.
Williamsport travels to State College tonight for a game against the Spikes at 6:35 p.m. The Crosscutters then return home on Friday to play the Spikes also at 6:35.
