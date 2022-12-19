Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250 Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344 N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263 New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293 Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328 Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337 e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344
North W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288 Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326 Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340 Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337 e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268 Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269 N.Y. Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314 New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349 Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210 Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355 L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3 Buffalo 32, Miami 29
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17 Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT New Orleans 21, Atlanta 18 Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20 Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16 Denver 24, Arizona 15 Las Vegas 30, New England 24 Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23 L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14 N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 22 9 .710 — Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3 Philadelphia 16 12 .571 4½ New York 17 13 .567 4½ Toronto 13 17 .433 8½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 16 15 .516 — Atlanta 15 15 .500 ½ Washington 11 19 .367 4½ Orlando 11 20 .355 5 Charlotte 7 23 .233 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 8 .724 — Cleveland 20 11 .645 2 Indiana 15 16 .484 7 Chicago 11 18 .379 10 Detroit 8 24 .250 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 10 .655 — New Orleans 18 11 .621 1 Dallas 15 15 .500 4½ San Antonio 9 20 .310 10 Houston 9 20 .310 10
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 18 11 .621 — Portland 17 13 .567 1½ Utah 17 15 .531 2½ Minnesota 15 15 .500 3½ Oklahoma City 12 18 .400 6½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 18 12 .600 — Sacramento 16 12 .571 1 L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563 1 Golden State 15 16 .484 3½ L.A. Lakers 12 16 .429 5 ___
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93 Miami 111, San Antonio 101 Milwaukee 123, Utah 97 Portland 107, Houston 95 Oklahoma City 115, Memphis 109 Cleveland 100, Dallas 99, OT Phoenix 118, New Orleans 114
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 95, Boston 92 New York 109, Indiana 106 Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121 Golden State 126, Toronto 110 Minnesota 150, Chicago 126 Denver 119, Charlotte 115 Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 30 24 4 2 50 116 66 Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 Florida 32 15 13 4 34 108 104 Detroit 30 13 11 6 32 88 97 Buffalo 31 15 14 2 32 124 107 Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98 Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77 Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90 Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89 N.Y. Islanders 32 18 13 1 37 104 91 Washington 33 16 13 4 36 100 96 Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 Columbus 30 10 18 2 22 83 123
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 32 18 8 6 42 116 90 Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 105 83 Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89 Colorado 29 16 11 2 34 90 81 St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 Nashville 29 12 13 4 28 72 90 Arizona 29 10 15 4 24 81 108 Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 22 10 1 45 110 91 Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122 Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 106 98 Edmonton 32 17 14 1 35 115 110 Calgary 31 13 12 6 32 93 98 Vancouver 30 13 14 3 29 102 117 San Jose 32 10 16 6 26 98 116 Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3 Boston 4, Columbus 2 Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3 Washington 5, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT Florida 4, New Jersey 2 Colorado 3, Nashville 1 Buffalo 5, Arizona 2 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1 N.Y. Islanders 5, Vegas 2 Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, SO
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2 Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1 Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2 Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m. Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
