PHILADELPHIA – Tiarra East scored 16 points to lead host Temple to a 59-46 verdict over Bucknell in non-league women’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. Taylor O’Brien scored 13 points and Carly Krsul had 12 off the bench for the Bison.
Temple snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-2 on the season. The Owls came into the game shooting 16.0 percent (8-50) from 3-point range on the season, but they hit seven of their first 15 in this one to build an early lead.
Bucknell (1-2) was also hot early, starting 3-for-3 from the arc behind two treys from O’Brien and one from Cecelia Collins. O’Brien’s triple from the top of the key gave the Bison an 11-9 lead, but Temple scored six straight points, including a three from East, to take the lead for good.
Temple built a couple of 10-point leads in the second quarter and took a 35-26 edge into the locker room. The Owls stretched that margin to 14 at 48-34 by the end of the third quarter, but the Bison hung around in the fourth by limiting Temple to just a single field goal in the period.
A 3-pointer from Julie Kulesza and a fastbreak layup by O’Brien after a Krsul blocked shot cut Bucknell’s deficit to seven at 50-43 with 5:48 to play. Mia Davis finally made Temple’s first field goal of the fourth quarter at the 5:31 mark, and then the game was stuck on 52-43 all the way to the final minute, when Temple finished it off with a 6-for-6 effort from the foul line.
Temple was just 1-for-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter, but a Bison comeback attempt was stymied by 3-for-14 shooting in the period.
Bucknell finished at 29.3 percent for the game, including 6-for-18 from the 3-point arc. Temple shot 42.0 percent and missed its final six 3-point attempts after the 7-for-13 start. The Owls outrebounded the Bison 41-30, despite nine rebounds each from O’Brien and Krsul.
Bucknell is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Iona.
