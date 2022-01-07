SELINSGROVE - A strong start by Mifflinburg, combined with two players in double figures, lifted the Wildcats past Selinsgrove, 45-37, in a Heartland-I matchup Friday.
Ethan Bomgardner led Mifflinburg (5-2, 2-1 HAC-I) with 13 points, nine of which came in the first quarter as the Wildcats got out to an 11-4 lead.
Jarret Foster nailed three, 3-pointers to finish with 11 points. Foster hit a three in each of the second, third and fourth quarters to help keep Selinsgrove (1-6, 0-5) at bay.
Cam Smith paced the Seals with 13 points to help the Seals keep the game close at the half (25-22).
Mifflinburg next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 45, Selinsgrove 38
at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg;11;14;11;9;-;45
Selinsgrove;4;18;6;9;-37
Mifflinburg (45): Jarret Foster 4 0-0 11; Tyler Reigel 3 2-3 8; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 3; Cannon Griffith 0 2-5 2; Carter Breed 3 0-0 6; Ethan Bomgardner 5 3-3 13. Totals: 17 7-11 45.
Selinsgrove (37): Ries Naugle 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Ulrich 3 2-2 11; Nate Hackenberger 0 0-0 0; Cam Smith 6 1-1 13; Ryan Reich 0 0-0 0; Gavin Bastian 0 0-0 0; Blake Haddon 1 1-3 3; Spencer George 3 2-2 8. Totals: 14 6-8 37.
Three-point goals: Mifflinburg, Foster 3, Yoder; Selinsgrove, Ulrich 3.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 52-47. High scorers: Miffflinburg, Hufnagle, 19; Selinsgrove, Paulhamus, 10.
---
Milton 63, Hughesville 53
MILTON - The Black Panthers exploded for 21 points in the second quarter to take the lead against the Spartans before going on for the HAC-II victory.
Xzavier Minium scored a game-high 28 points to lead Milton (6-4, 3-1 HAC-II), with 14 coming in the first and second halves, respectively. Jace Brandt added 17 points for the Black Panthers.
Milton next plays at Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 63, Hughesville 53
at Milton
Hughesville;11;14;19;9;-;53
Milton;11;21;18;13;-;63
Hughesville (53): Josh Heiney, 2 0-1 4; Dillan Bieber 4 2-3 13; Carter Cowburn 6 2-4 15; Shea McCusker 0 0-0 0; Ethan Woodcock 5 2-3 12; Mason Thomas 0 0-0 0; Jeff Fenstermacher 1 1-2 4; Brady Snyder 0 0-0 0; Logan Kiess 1 0-0 2; Cam Fetterman 0 3-8 3. Totals: 19 10-21 53.
Milton (63): Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 2 0-0 5; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 1 2-3 4; Jace Brandt 6 3-5 17; Xzavier Minium 10 5-10 28; Luke DeLong 1 4-6 7; Austin Krall 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Joel Langdon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 14-24 63.
Three-point goals: Hughesville: Bieber 3, Cowburn, Fenstermacher; Milton: Minium 3, Brandt 2, Carrier, DeLong.
JV score: Hughesville, 39-34. High scorers: Hughesville, Mason Thomas 15; Milton, Nijel Hunter, 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.