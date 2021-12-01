UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior punter Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, it was announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Stout was one of 12 Nittany Lions earning All-Big Ten recognition on either defense or special teams. Joining Stout as first-team honorees were senior safety Jaquan Brisker and redshirt senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.
Stout becomes the first ever Penn State player to win the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year award. Overall, he is Penn State’s 36th major award winner for conference awards and the 10th in the James Franklin era. Stout is additionally Penn State’s first special teamer to be a first team selection since Saquon Barkley (return specialist) in 2017.
On defense, the Nittany Lions have two first team selections for the fourth consecutive year. With Ebiketie’s first team honor, it marks the fourth consecutive season Penn State has had a defensive end on the first team. Brisker becomes the first defensive back to earn first team laurels since Amani Oruwariye in 2018.
All-Big Ten honorees on the offensive side of the ball will be announced on Wednesday.
Lycoming’s Wise earns First Team United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors
WILLIAMSPORT – After earning First Team All-MAC Freedom honors, Lycoming College junior Brayden Wise added another postseason honor, as he earned First Team All-Region IV honors from the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Monday.
Wise started all 18 games for the Warriors, serving as the heart of a defense that pitched eight shutouts during the season. He ended the season with one goal, three assists and five points. Wise provided the game-winning assist against Lebanon Valley and Arcadia and he provided a game-tying goal against King’s.
The versatile defender showed the ability to stop attacking forwards throughout the season as well as get offense started with both precision passing and by pushing forward himself to create opportunities.
He was also a Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth defender as a rookie in 2019 and has started all 38 games during his career.
Wise’s honor marks the eighth straight year (barring 2020 when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) that a Warrior men’s soccer player has earned all-region accolades. Wise is the fifth Warrior defender to earn the honors during that run (Bill Kerr, 2013-14; Kyle Thomas, 2015, ’17; Sainclair Tueno, 2017-18 and Jake Webb, 2018). The Warriors have accumulated a 107-41-18 record in that time.
Lycoming finished 7-8-1 overall in 2021 under ninth-year head coach Nate Gibboney. The Warriors were ranked regionally by the United Soccer Coaches throughout the season and were placed in the first NCAA Region IV ranking.
