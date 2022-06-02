LEWISBURG — Mifflinburg Legion Post 410 blew its season-opening game against Lewisburg wide open by scoring five runs in the final two innings to take an 8-1 victory Wednesday at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Lucas Whittaker hit an RBI double and Nathan Chambers added an RBI single in a three-run sixth that gave Mifflinburg (1-0) a 6-1 lead.
Whittaker later added an RBI single in a two-run seventh before he closed out the game on the mound for Post 410.
Entering in relief of starter Derek Hackenberg, who got the win after pitching six strong innings with six strikeouts and three walks, Whittaker struck out the side to close the win for Mifflinburg.
At the plate Whittaker finished the game 2-for-5 and also had a run scored, plus Chambers batted 2-for-4 with a run scored.
For Lewisburg (0-1), Forrest Zelechoski batted 3-for-3 and had an RBI in addition to being the starting pitcher for Post 182.
Mifflinburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Also at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Lewisburg will host Hughesville.
Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 1
At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 111 003 2 – 8-6-0
Lewisburg 001 000 0 – 1-6-7
Derek Hackenberg, Lucas Whittaker (7) and Whittaker, Zach Kurtz (7). Forrest Zelechoski, Mark Walsh (5) and Kadyn Magyar.
WP: Hackenberg. LP: Zelechoski.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Lane Hook, run scored; Cyruss Scholvin, 1-for-2, double, 3 walks, 2 runs; Aaron Bolick, walk, run; Whittaker, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run; Hackenberg, walk, RBI, run; Kurtz, 1-for-5, run; Nathan Chambers, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Zach Kerstetter, 3 walks.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Aiden Howerter, 1-for-4, run scored; Zelechoski, 3-for-3, RBI; Jack Landis, 1-for-2, walk; John Hoffman, 1-for-3; Walsh, 2 walks.
