WILLIAMSPORT — Legendary Lycoming College head wrestling, baseball and football coach Budd Whitehill is set for induction into the Centre County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 16, at a 1:30 p.m. banquet at the Penn Stater in State College.

Whitehill will be joined by Laura Caldwell Cunningham (softball), Jim Gonder (softball, volleyball), Mary Ilgen (football, wrestling), Paul Packer (wrestling), Bo Sankey (baseball, football, basketball) Jerry Shivery (football), Jerry Spackman (baseball, football, basketball), Larry Walker (football, wrestling, baseball), John Wetzler (football, softball, baseball, swimming), Don Hastings (golf), Homer Barr (deceased, wrestling) and Ellery Seitz (deceased, baseball, football, wrestling) in the induction class.

