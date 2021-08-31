Golf
Lewisburg 166
Selinsgrove 180
LEWISBURG — Sean Kelly fired a low round of 36 and Will Gronlund shot a 44 to pace the Green Dragons past Selinsgrove Monday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Ava Markunas fired a 44, Nick Mahoney shot a 45 and Collin Starr and Zach Gose both fired 46s.
Selinsgrove was paced by Sam Wetmiller’s 40.
Lewisburg (2-0) hosts Central Mountain on Wednesday.
Lewisburg 166, Selinsgrove 180 at Bucknell Golf Club
Lewisburg 166 Sean Kelly 36, Will Gronlund 41, Ava Markunas 44, Nick Mahoney 45, Collin Starr 46, Zach Gose 46 Selinsgrove 180 Sam Wetmiller 40, Connor Andretta 46, Garrett Howell 47, Talon Krepps 47, Mikey Felty 50, Gannon Steimling 56.
Montoursville 175
Mifflinburg 191
WHITE DEER — Mifflinburg’s Zeb Hufnagle fired a 44 and Dylan Stroup a 48, but Montoursville came away with the win Monday at Williamsport.
Montoursville’s Cameron Francis fired a low round of 38.
Mifflinburg (1-1) hosts Selinsgrove on Thursday.
Montoursville 175, Mifflinburg 191 at Williamsport Country Club
Mifflinburg 191 Zeb Hufnagle 44, Dyland Stroup 48, Nick Osborne 49, Adam Snayberger 50, Jarret Foster 55, Brady Struble 57 Montoursville 175 Cameron Francis 38, Conner Imbro 42, Aiden Evans 47, Sam Mattie 48, Greyson Simms 54, Cael Frame 54
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg 3
Lewisburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — Kaitlyn Fessler won at No. 3 singles in three sets and Kassie McTammany and Sonja Johnson won at No. 2 singles, but Bloomsburg edged Lewisburg Monday in Bloomsburg.
Grace Hilkert lost a heartbreaker in three sets at No. 1 singles.
The Green Dragons host Montoursville Thursday.
Bloomsburg 3, Lewisburg 2 at Bloomsburg
Singles No. 1. Grace Hilkert lost to Mya Coyne (B) def. Grace Hilkert, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5; No. 2. Abby Burrell (B) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 Kaitlyn Fessler (L) def. Megan Anderson, 6-4 4-6 6-1 Doubles No. 1. Brooke Garman-Erin Lee (B) def. Jayden Thomas-Grace Gruckhart, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson (L) def. Lauren Baker-Thea Dwane, 6-1 6-0
Jersey Shore 5
Mifflinburg 0
JERSEY SHORE — The homestanding Bulldogs topped Mifflinburg in girls tennis action Tuesday.
Mifflinburg (0-3) is back in action Thursday when it hosts Selinsgrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.