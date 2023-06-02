Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 40 18 .690 _ Baltimore 35 21 .625 4 New York 34 24 .586 6 Toronto 30 27 .526 9½ Boston 29 27 .518 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 27 .526 _ Detroit 26 28 .481 2½ Cleveland 25 31 .446 4½ Chicago 23 35 .397 7½ Kansas City 17 39 .304 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 35 20 .636 _ Houston 33 23 .589 2½ Seattle 29 27 .518 6½ Los Angeles 30 28 .517 6½ Oakland 12 46 .207 24½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 33 23 .589 _ New York 30 27 .526 3½ Miami 29 28 .509 4½ Philadelphia 25 31 .446 8 Washington 24 32 .429 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 27 .518 _ Pittsburgh 28 27 .509 ½ Cincinnati 26 30 .464 3 St. Louis 25 32 .439 4½ Chicago 24 31 .436 4½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 34 23 .596 _ Los Angeles 34 23 .596 _ San Francisco 28 28 .500 5½ San Diego 26 30 .464 7½ Colorado 24 34 .414 10½
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Texas 2 L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5 Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 4, Oakland 2 Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8 Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2 Cincinnati 5, Boston 4 Minnesota 8, Houston 2 Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1 Boston 8, Cincinnati 2 Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6 Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Texas (Gray 5-1), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 4, Oakland 2 Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4 Washington 10, L.A. Dodgers 6 Miami 2, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1 Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2 Cincinnati 5, Boston 4 Arizona 6, Colorado 0 Thursday’s Games Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1 San Diego 10, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2 Arizona 5, Colorado 4 Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 5:10 p.m. Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 6-3), 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3) at San Diego (Wacha 5-1), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Denver 1, Miami 0
Thursday, June 1: Denver 104, Miami 93 Sunday, June 4: Miami at Denver, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7: Denver at Miami, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9: Denver at Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, June 12: Miami at Denver, TBA x-Thursday, June 15: Denver at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, June 18: Miami at Denver, TBA
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
Gotham FC 5 2 2 17 12 8 Portland 4 1 4 16 23 11 OL Reign 5 3 1 16 17 11 San Diego 5 3 1 16 16 11 Washington 4 1 4 16 12 8 North Carolina 4 3 2 14 10 10 Houston 3 3 3 12 7 9 Louisville 2 3 4 10 12 11 Orlando 3 5 1 10 7 13 Angel City 2 4 3 9 12 17 Chicago 2 6 1 7 12 22 Kansas City 2 7 0 6 9 18 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 26
Houston 2, Kansas City 0 Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie
Saturday, May 27
OL Reign 4, Angel City 1 North Carolina 2, Louisville 1 Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Sunday, May 28
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie Saturday, June 3 Portland at OL Reign, 8 p.m. Louisville at Washington, 8 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m. North Carolina at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 9
San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
USL Playoff GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Charleston 7 2 3 24 17 15 Tampa Bay 6 4 2 20 18 12 Pittsburgh 5 2 5 20 17 11 Louisville 6 3 2 20 12 13 Birmingham 5 7 1 16 17 23 Memphis 4 2 3 15 15 12 Tulsa 2 4 7 13 16 16 Miami 2 4 6 12 13 14 Indy 3 5 3 12 9 14 Detroit City FC 3 7 2 11 7 13 Loudoun 3 8 1 10 12 18 Hartford 2 7 2 8 15 24
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 8 1 3 27 24 6 San Antonio 6 2 4 22 20 9 El Paso 7 3 1 22 18 12 San Diego 6 4 2 20 18 15 Oakland 5 4 2 17 17 12 Phoenix 4 3 4 16 14 14 Colorado Springs 5 6 1 16 13 17 Monterey Bay FC 3 4 5 14 18 17 New Mexico 4 4 2 14 16 15 Rio Grande Valley 2 4 5 11 9 17 Orange County 2 7 4 10 10 19 Las Vegas 1 4 6 9 11 18 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 26
Sacramento 4, Hartford 1 Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0
Saturday, May 27
Detroit City FC 1, Birmingham 0 Louisville 1, Indy 0 Orange County 0, Miami 0, tie Tampa Bay 2, Colorado 1 Charleston 2, Rio Grande Valley 0 San Antonio 2, New Mexico 1 Oakland 2, San Diego 0
Sunday, May 28
Pittsburgh 1, Loudoun 0 Wednesday, May 31 Tulsa 0, Monterey Bay FC 0, tie
Friday, June 2
Indy at Charleston, 7:30 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Memphis, 8:30 p.m. El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m. San Diego at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Loudoun at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Detroit City FC at Charleston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Tulsa at Loudoun, 7 p.m. Sacramento at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.