Warrior Run 49
Milton 43
MILTON — Ethan Hartman scored a game-high 23 points and Mason Sheesley added 15 as Warrior Run (6-7) topped Milton (5-13) in boys basketball Saturday in Milton.
The Defenders rallied from a 24-19 halftime deficit, doubling up the Panthers in the third quarter.
The Black Panthers got 15 from Jace Brandt and 13 from Dillan Guinn-Bailey.
Warrior Run 49, Milton 43 Saturday at Milton
Score by quarters Warrior Run 10 9 16 14 — 49 Milton 14 10 8 11 — 43
Warrior Run 49
Logan Confer 0 0-2 0, Gabe Hogan 2 4-8 9, Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 15, Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hartman 11 1-2 23; Nathan Axtman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-12 49.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 5, Hogan.
Milton 43
Austin Gainer 2 0-0 5, Xzavier Minium 4 0-0 8, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Jace Brandt 5 2-4 15, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 6 1-1 13; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 43.
3-point goals:
Brandt 3, Gainer. JV score: Milton 62-23. High scorer: Milton, Gehrig Baker 16.
Mifflinburg 73
Line Mountain 39
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored 20, Jake Young added 19 and Cannon Griffith 12 as Mifflinburg rolled in non-league action Saturday in Mifflinburg.
The Eagles got 18 from Riley Young.
Mifflinburg 73, Line Mountain 39 Saturday at Mifflinburg
Score by quarters Line Mountain 7 10 13 9 — 39 Mifflinburg 13 23 14 23 — 73
Line Mountain 39
Nick Snyder 0 1-2 1, Aiden Tressler 0 0-1 0, Riley Young 8 2-3 18, Damien Fritchey 2 0-0 5, Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2, Tharon Wagner 1 0-0 2, Maverick Bradigan 2 0-0 4, Caden Lahr 3 0-0 7; Brady Buriak 0 0-0 0; Brady Bingaman 0 0-0 0; Evan Swinehart 0 0-0 0; Chase Shutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 39.
3-point goals:
Fritchey, Lahr.
Mifflinburg 73
Gabe Yoder 3 1-2 8, Isaiah Valentine 5 7-7 20, Jarrett Foster 1 0-0 2, Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2, Tyler Reigel 3 0-0 6, Lane Yoder 1 0-2 2, Cannon Griffith 5 2-6 12, Jake Young 8 3-6 19, Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-0 2; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 13-23 73.
3-point goals:
Valentine 3, G. Yoder.
Meadowbrook Chr. 60
Belleville Menn. 41
MILTON — A trio of Lions tallied double figures as Meadowbrook rolled over Belleville Mennonite Saturday at Meadowbrook.
Ashton Canelo led all scorers with 16. Jacob Reed added 13 and Evan Young 15 for Meadowbrook.
Meadowbrook Christian 60, Belleville Mennonite 41 Saturday at Meadowbrook
Score by quarters Belleville Mennonite 8 8 19 6 — 41 Meadowbrook Christian 16 20 16 8 — 60
Belleville Mennonite 41
Gavin Parks 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Kashner 4 4-4 12, Evan Crossen 1 0-0 2, Chris Stolzfus 2 0-0 4, Aiden Reed 4 4-5 16, Quinn Renno 1 1-2 3, Dreyson Weaver 1 0-0 2. Totals 1 9-11 41.
3-point goals:
Reed 4.
Meadowbrook Christian 60
Ashton Canelo 8 0-4 16, Jacob Reed 6 0-0 13, Mike Smith 2 0-0 4, Noah Smith 2 0-0 4, Evan Young 6 3-3 15, Elijah Cruz 3 0-0 8; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 3-7 60.
3-point goals:
Cruz 2, Reed.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 53, Selinsgrove 39 Montoursville 51, Central Mountain 50 South Williamsport 61, Midd-West 51 Northumberland Christian 71, Montgomery 70 Triv-Valley 69, Lourdes 45
From Friday:
High school
Boys basketball
St. John Neumann 76, Lewisburg 63Friday at St. John Neumann
Score by quarters Lewisburg 17 15 19 12 — 63 Neumann 24 19 19 14 — 76
Lewisburg (10-7)
Dante Sims 3 0-0 6; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Jake Hernandez 8 3-4 22; Joey Martin 2 1-1 5; Cam Michaels 4 0-0 10; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 3; Forrest Zelechoski 6 1-2 15; Kadyn Magyar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-7 63.
3-point goals:
Hernandez 3, Michaels 2, Zelechoski 2, Wuerdeman.
St. John Neumann (13-1) 76
David Hill 10 2-2 28; Davion Hill 7 0-0 17; K. Bruckholder 4 0-0 8; R. McNamara 2 0-0 5; J. Weeks-Schuler 1 0-0 2; N. Smith 4 0-0 8; N. Dymech 3 2-2 9; E. Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 4-4 76.
3-point goals:
David Hill 2, Davion Hill 2, McNamara, Dymech.
Coed bowlingBoys varsityLewisburg 4, Danville 0Friday at Danville
Lewisburg: Xavier Montalvo, 155-162—425; Devin DeCosmo, 158—391; Brandon Ikeler, 148—356; Alexander Friedberg, 156—428; Nate Gabel, 159-210-180—549. Team: 721-656-772—2149. Danville: Talon Walton, 231—546; Alex Hoover, 209-193—552; Ashton Whitney, 116—289. Team: 390-488-509—1387.
Girls varsityDanville 4, Lewisburg 0Friday at Danville
Danville: Cadence Shaffer, 183—487; Brinnan Eckard 177—447; Callie Fish, 140—348; Abby Comb, 193—493; Kate Woodruff, 180—418. Team: 715-683-795—2193. Lewisburg: Mia Kazakavage, 122—337; Vivian Vance, 129—297; Izzy Wood, 152-157—416; Sarah Mahoney, 151—404; Bekah Vance, 168—445. Team: 597-657-645—1899.
CollegeWrestlingNo. 3 Penn State 28, No. 11 Ohio State 12Friday at Ohio State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.