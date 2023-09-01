After a dominating 42-0 win over Midd-West in its season opener last week, Mifflinburg returns to Wildcat Stadium for its own home opener, and the excitement around the program is palpable.
“We’re excited about (our home opener),” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team plays Central Columbia (0-1).
“Coming off a win last week the boys are excited to play in their home stadium. There’s a lot of energy, and a lot of positivity and excitement around the program,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg (1-0) rolled to a 35-0 at Blue Jays Stadium last season, but Dressler is expecting tonight’s game to be more competitive.
“Looking at them on film, Central looks to be improved, especially in the trenches, and who controls the line of scrimmage controls the game, which is a main focus of ours,” said Dressler. “If we can do control the line, it’ll be a big plus for us, for sure.”
And to be successful against the Blue Jays, Dressler says his Wildcats must continue what they started against the Mustangs last week where they played well in all phases of the game.
“During a performance like that where we scored in all three phases of the game, which is always appreciated, we got to continue to work at the running game and keep establishing the run game while working on (quarterback) Chad (Martin) and his reads in the passing game. He did some real good things last weekend, and we hope to build off that,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“Defensively, we have to continue to play aggressively. Last week I thought we made a big jump from our scrimmage in regard to our tackling and being aggressive. I think Central will test our secondary, and we expect that, but we got to put pressure on their quarterback and hopefully our secondary can continue to grow.”
Aside from Central’s offensive line, the Blue Jays have a couple of experienced wide receivers in seniors Grant Snavely and Eli Book.
“They have a couple of receivers who’ve shown the ability to do some good things — running good routes and trying to stretch the field,” said Dressler. “We’re a young team overall – with only five seniors – and we’re trying to keep focused on what we’re doing well and keep adjusting and keep working on the things we need to improve on.
“We’re excited to see what we’re going to see (tonight) from Central, and the kids are really into it, and they are ready to play again,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Towanda (1-0) at Milton (0-1)
The Black Panthers will try to shake off a poor performance in Week 1 when they host the Black Knights in their home opener.
“Obviously, we have to play a physical game and execute in all three phases,” said Milton coach Curt Zettlemoyer, whose team beat Towanda 21-7 a year ago.
“Hopefully, we’ll get more offensive series than we had last week (in a 14-0 loss to South Williamsport).”
Milton, however, will be getting a boost with the return of running backs Monty Fisher and Chris Doyle.
Zettlemoyer doesn’t know how much he’ll use either back in the game, but just having them back should go a long way.
“They won’t be in midseason form, but we’re excited to at least have them as an option,” said Zettlemoyer. “But it’ll come down to the offensive line and their ability to execute.
“Ideally, we want to run the ball, but we won’t know (if we’ll have success) until we get in the game (tonight),” added Milton’s coach. “I look to have both (Fisher and Doyle) get at least 10 touches apiece, but I’m not saying Izayah (Minium) and the other running backs won’t get touches, because they will, but we want to see how Monty and Chris do.”
Junior quarterback Rylie Vanderpool, plus junior tailback Tahshon Garner are two players to watch for Towanda.
“Towanda has a lot of different sets offensively, and when Vanderpool is running the offense he can be a threat,” said Zettlemoyer. “We have respect for Towanda — they play an aggressive style of football — the type of mentality we know they will bring down here (tonight).
“We’re optimistic we’ll have the type of turnout (tonight) we’ve seen at home in the past. That helps motivate (the players) more and helps lead them in the right direction, and we’re hoping that’s the case (tonight).”
Hamburg (1-0) at Warrior Run (0-1)
The Defenders got roughed up by the Hawks 75-21 a year ago, and coach Derrick Zechman knows his team will have its work cut out for itself tonight in Warrior Run’s home opener, which is also military appreciation night (along with first responders’ appreciation).
“Hamburg has a lot of good athletes, and they are quick. The game will definitely be a challenge for us,” Zechman said. “Hamburg has playmakers and speed, and multiple guys to get the ball to. We got to contain them and take away the big plays.
“(Tonight) is our first home game, and it’ll be big. It will also be the first time we’ve used our new field house, and there’s excitement there (as well),” added Zechman.
Tops among the Hawks’ playmakers is junior quarterback Tyler Shuey.
“They like to throw the ball, and Shuey is a dual threat. We need to keep him in check because he’s a good athlete and he likes to throw the ball downfield,” said Zechman.
Warrior Run will have to have another solid game defensively in order to stay in the game against Hamburg.
“We need to stop them offensively. Our defense played a solid game last week. We gave up some big plays, but overall, we played good enough to win the game,” said Zechman. “It will be a combination of everyone on defense stepping up. We need to get pressure on the quarterback, and the secondary has to play disciplined and keep them from making big plays.”
The Defenders, however, have to get their playmakers the ball in order to compete against the Hawks.
“We’re just hoping we can be balanced, but we just got to get our playmakers the ball. We have guys who can make plays on the outside, and we need to get a performance from our line like we did last week,” said Zechman.
“We just got to finish drives and get first downs, because when we have the ball, Hamburg doesn’t have the ball. So, we need to sustain drives and keep Hamburg off the field.
Lewisburg (1-0) at Jersey Shore (1-0)
The Green Dragons are coming off a dramatic 16-13 overtime win at Shamokin last week, and now the team will try to do the same at Jersey Shore tonight.
Last year Jersey Shore roughed up Lewisburg by a 70-6 score.
The Bulldogs, however, will have a new quarterback in Jerrin Loomis leading the way, but they return senior running back Hayden Packer and junior running back Elijah Jordan.
